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Granular visibility, heightened security, compliance acceleration.

Eliminate the unknown

The Definitive Guide to Choosing a Microsegmentation Solution
With segmentation, you have detailed visibility into your network. Find rogue devices. See lateral movement paths. Identify and isolate the threat. Ultimately, reduce your risk.

Ready to dive into the segmentation world and don’t know which solution to choose? Use this guide to learn more about:
  • Visibility through application discovery and dependency mapping
  • Ensuring your solution is platform-agnostic
  • Setting up simple policy management and workflows
  • Using Layer 7 insight to avoid under-segmentation
  • Including threat detection and breach response
  • Avoiding the trap of “all or nothing” segmentation