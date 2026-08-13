In 2023, Akamai introduced us to TrafficPeak on Akamai Connected Cloud, an observability platform designed to ingest, monitor, query, store, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time at a much lower cost than what we could get from other providers. The platform, which is delivered as a managed service, seemed to check all our boxes, so we launched a proof of concept. Within just a few months, we resolved five different issues using TrafficPeak by simply having the extra visibility and ability to query on data patterns. After a successful proof of concept, we implemented the tool in our production environment a month before the peak season.

Then, during the Black Friday Weeks campaign, at peak traffic time, we experienced an enormous DDoS attack involving 3,000 IP addresses across 80 countries. TrafficPeak spotted the attack immediately while Akamai’s security services gave us the protection necessary to contain the attack. The entire response, from spotting the attack to stopping it, was instantaneous. No sites went out of service, and none of our customers experienced any impact whatsoever.

With TrafficPeak, we were able to clearly see the attack, and we realized that our preparation work had paid off, with the Akamai protection layer taking most of the traffic and the leftovers being handled by our origin servers. Without TrafficPeak, we wouldn’t have spotted the attack this early.

TrafficPeak was also valuable to us in determining the cause of the attack. Using the historical data collected by the platform, we started an in-depth investigation that led to remediations in our protection tools, some of which were deployed directly in connection to the attacks. The data TrafficPeak collected was instrumental in piecing together what had happened. We could see that several attacks had hit different endpoints, trying to find different ways to bring down our sites. We looked at the traffic patterns and determined which actions to take to ensure a similar attack wouldn’t happen again.