Web and SaaS applications are the easiest channels for insider threats and inadvertent data leakage. Nearly all users have internet access from the browsers on their endpoints, meaning they can use it directly to exfiltrate data without having to connect external devices (such as USB drivers) or connect to outside networks. In most cases, it is the path of least resistance.



On these platforms, data is no longer a discrete file that traverses known channels like email. Instead, it stays embedded within real-time cloud-based applications, accessed and manipulated entirely via the browser.



Traditional SASE, DLP, and endpoint solutions provided strong control over ingress and egress traffic but little insight into the browser itself. While these tools could filter URLs, categorize sites, and protect file-based uploads, they lacked visibility into what users were actually doing inside web sessions:

Which SaaS apps they were logging into

Whether they were using personal identities

What extensions were being used

What data was being copied or pasted

The result was a visibility gap around which SaaS apps employees were using, file-less data activity, browser extensions, shadow identities, and more. Sensitive data could be shared or exfiltrated without detection, and identity misuse was difficult to track. D&B wanted to gain visibility into its users’ browsing sessions to detect and control shadow SaaS usage and ensure employees weren’t exposing internal documents or customer data on sanctioned apps. They needed an easy-to-deploy solution that covered web DLP without impacting user experience.



Akamai Workforce Protector provided D&Bʼs security team with complete visibility into browser activity, identifying which tools are accessed, by whom, through which accounts (corporate or personal), and what data is going through them. It controls both file-based and file-less data transfers, such as text input, copy/paste, and file sharing, by using real-time classification and labeling to detect sensitive data shared with SaaS apps and unsanctioned services.



It also provided visibility into extensions, scripts, and all user actions in the browser. From detecting risky plug-ins to blocking unauthorized data uploads, Workforce Protector became D&Bʼs “EDR for the browser.”



Deployed as a lightweight browser extension, Workforce Protector required no workflow changes. It monitored activity in real time, classified data contextually, and enforced granular policies with enforcement options, ranging from monitoring only to warning users with customizable messages, to masking sensitive data, to completely blocking their actions.