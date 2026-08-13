Like many businesses, Haufe Group handles sensitive business and customer information. As such, the company is continually evolving its enterprise IT security posture with a priority on protecting data.



When the company’s information security team reviewed its network security setup, it identified opportunities for improvement. Notably, the team wanted to better protect its network environment by segregating high-value components like identity management and ERP systems from each other. The goal was to minimize incoming and outgoing traffic – along with loose, overpermissive policies that could be detected and exploited by attackers – on about 300 core enterprise servers.



However, a classic network footprint composed of firewalls and access rules would make it difficult to segregate the existing network without introducing major changes. Instead of traversing firewalls, the company’s network traffic communicated in larger subnets. This meant the security team would be forced to funnel the traffic through classic firewalls – a challenging proposition.



Rather than make major ecosystem changes that might cause business disruptions and increase security risk, Haufe Group sought a more elegant solution. “We wanted to avoid making error-prone, time-consuming, and complex changes to our environment, while seamlessly scaling out to a hybrid cloud approach. At the same time, we needed visibility into our integrated network environment,” explains Andreas Plaul, Chief Information Officer for Haufe Group.