David Lenna, co-founder and CTO, spent eight years at South Park Studios, including a stint as its CTO. He also has impressive special effects credentials, working on films like King Kong (2005) and James Cameron’s Avatar. With strong design, programming, and infrastructure backgrounds, Lenna and the rest of the Hero Forge team wanted the freedom to work with their code in ways hyperscalers wouldn’t allow. They also performed a cost analysis, which proved that Akamai’s cloud computing services (formerly Linode) were the right choice — and they’ve been a customer since 2013.



“A rock-solid local network and strong VMs make Akamai work for us,” Lenna said. “Now we’re using the more advanced services. I’m impressed with the live migration setup. We have a large and active database of over 70 million saved miniatures that are about 100 KB each. Linode [now Akamai] makes a perfect copy of our data every time, and although we’ve never needed the backup, it’s nice to know it’s there.”



GPUs play an essential role for Hero Forge, making users’ creations possible. Akamai data centers in Atlanta, Georgia, and Newark, New Jersey, are used for GPUs and object storage. Lenna shared that he spent six months researching the benefits of leasing a rack to run GPU instances. He compared five different providers’ security, access, expansion capability, and other key factors. Lenna discovered that it was more affordable to use Akamai GPU instances. Plus, he could get the permanent SSH tunnel that he needed.



“Because Akamai offers a raw Linux instance, we’ve found it extremely flexible,” Lenna said. “You can instantiate and write services that do what you need them to do without having to be sold some extra service. The backbone is so fast, and the NFS (Network File Service) is so reliable, we’ve been able to custom build exactly what we need for the millions of miniatures we need to store.”



The Hero Forge team deeply understands Linux machines and recommends Akamai to others with the same understanding. The team is just getting acquainted with Akamai’s other services, such as managed Kubernetes. The easy teardown and simple setup to fit their needs have been fun relearning experiences for this inventive team, who plan to keep growing and innovating on the cloud as their own adventures continue.