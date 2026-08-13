According to Marc Reusch, the Head of Product, Video, and TV Platform at FUNKE Digital, the division relies on the open source version of the Kaltura video management platform to enable video delivery across FUNKE Mediengruppe.

“Kaltura is deeply integrated into our workloads,” Reusch explained. “It made sense to take ownership of the source code so we could customize it beyond what the SaaS offering allowed.”

Initially, FUNKE Digital hosted Kaltura on a well-known cloud provider because it prioritized cloud-agnostic architecture over hyperscaler lock-in. But over time, infrastructure economics became increasingly difficult to justify. “As we gained a clearer understanding of Kaltura’s compute requirements and scaling patterns, rising costs became impossible to ignore,” he continued.

FUNKE Digital wanted to preserve flexibility rather than become deeply dependent on proprietary hyperscaler services. It also prioritized transparent pricing, predictable infrastructure, and cloud portability.