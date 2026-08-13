This company’s growth has been rapid. What began with a handful of retail brands expanded into a global platform supporting more than 7,000 stores and more than 200 clients.

Its CTO explained that the platform processes enormous volumes of video data. “We capture about 40 terabytes of data per day from stores across the world. After processing that using GPU-based video analytics, we deliver insights to retailers through our SaaS platform.”

Its platform combines GPU-powered computer vision with CPU-based processing layers to extract metrics like footfall, dwell time, and customer journeys. These insights help retailers identify operational gaps and improve conversion rates.