Michael Stuckey, Head of Support Development at Infomedia, describes why Infomedia decided to partner with Linode (now Akamai). “Our longevity as a company is due to our commitment to innovation, both in terms of design and underlying technology, so we need a hosting partner that supports that and enables us to move quickly,” he said. “We’ve had to part ways with numerous hosting companies that just couldn’t keep up with our pace. The relationship always starts well, but then we encounter growing pains and discover we cannot move as quickly as we would like.”



Daniel Weaver, Web Developer and System Administrator at Infomedia, added, “At the end of the day, Infomedia is the one responsible to our clients for performance and reliability, so we’re seeking cloud providers that can give us more scalability, more control, more access, and less downtime. The other providers we’ve been with have always claimed 99.9% uptime, and never delivered on that promise.”



Infomedia tested the waters with Akamai's cloud computing services (formerly Linode) by hosting its development server and a handful of larger clients on Akamai for a couple of years. “When we’ve done server migrations in the past, it was a tremendous amount of work, and the process has not been without laws, so we had concerns, especially about downtime,” admitted Stuckey. “We’ve also had subdomains slip through the cracks in the past, and we didn’t want to have things fall off again.”