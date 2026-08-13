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Key takeaways
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Cloud costs slowed growth
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As AI interactions and customer use increased, Sarv spent more of its infrastructure budget on data transfer and bandwidth.
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Engineers shifted their focus to innovation
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After moving to Akamai, Sarv spent less time on infrastructure. Instead, it focused on enhancing its platform.
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Built for future AI expansion
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Akamai Cloud offered the performance and cost Sarv needed for today’s and tomorrow’s workloads.
Sarv built a unified communications platform at scale
Sarv’s AI-powered communication services help organizations connect with customers and citizens across channels. Its critical services improve public safety, access to information, and digital engagement. As more people used those services, Sarv faced higher cloud costs and operational complexity. With CloudMinister’s help, it migrated from one of the hyperscalers to Akamai Cloud. Sarv got predictable costs, efficient infrastructure, and a solid platform for growth.
Data-heavy workloads need efficient infrastructure
Sarv provides a range of communication technologies through a single platform. According to Ramesh Choudhary, CEO of Sarv, the company simplifies how organizations communicate with their customers. “We provide digital communication solutions that scale and self learn. And we do so through a natively integrated stack.”
Its offerings, which support large-scale public and private sector services that affect millions of people, include:
DeepCall: Powers UP112, a statewide emergency response system in India that handles millions of calls and uses AI to speed emergency response, contributing to a 50% reduction in crimes against women.
Kar Saathi: An AI-powered chatbot that outperforms ChatGPT in domain-specific accuracy and helped India’s Income Tax Department serve 2.7 million citizens in two months.
Naam: An AI-powered caller identification app that helps protect more than 220 million telecom subscribers from spam and fraud.
Sarv Workspace: A secure productivity platform used by more than 500,000 government and defense personnel.
Sarv’s platform uses AI inference to process large-scale, real-time voice and text communications all at once. “Our services all run simultaneously, so we need efficient infrastructure,” he continued.
As adoption increased, so did the demands on the company’s cloud environment.
Rising cloud costs created growing pressure
Before moving to Akamai Cloud, Sarv ran its workloads on one of the hyperscalers. As traffic volumes increased, Sarv struggled to predict costs.
Bandwidth and network egress charges represented a significant part of infrastructure spending. “Our network egress and data transfer costs rose quickly as we grew,” said Choudhary.
The challenge affected more than budgets. Sarv’s engineers spent a lot of time managing infrastructure just to handle daily demand spikes. “We focused on maintaining costly infrastructure instead of creating new services,” he explained.
Sarv needed a cloud platform that could support growth without incurring high costs.
Akamai Cloud delivered a better path forward
“Building that platform in-house would have taken a lot of time, money, and effort,” said Choudhary. “We’d rather invest those resources in our core platform.”
While evaluating alternatives, Sarv looked for a cloud platform that could support:
Conversational AI growth
GPU-based workloads
Real-time voice and video applications
Enterprise customer expansion
“We wanted to cut our infrastructure costs but keep the performance, reliability, and scalability our customers expect,” said Choudhary.
Akamai’s pricing model, network architecture, and scalability align well with those goals. Sarv chose the following Akamai offerings:
CPU: Dedicated virtual machines guarantee CPU resources without competition. This ensures high performance all the time.
GPU: NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Series GPUs help Sarv run applications without breaking the bank on hardware.
Object Storage: Cost-effective, durable, scalable storage supports Sarv’s workload needs.
“Akamai and CloudMinister helped us ease infrastructure strain and costs while supporting our growth.”— Ramesh Choudhary, CEO, Sarv
CloudMinister simplified a complex migration
This wasn’t a simple migration. Sarv had to move real-time voice, video, messaging, AI, email, and storage systems without disrupting customers.
CloudMinister, an Akamai partner, helped manage the migration from start to finish. The team reviewed Sarv’s existing cloud setup and planned the move. The team executed the migration and optimized the environment for Akamai Cloud. Instead of copying the old setup, it improved parts of it to better use Akamai’s distributed cloud.
The partner also provided ongoing help so Sarv could resolve issues quickly. “CloudMinister acted as an extension of our team throughout the migration,” said Choudhary. “Its hands-on help and Akamai expertise enabled a smooth transition.”
Engineers regained time to innovate
After migrating, Sarv reduced infrastructure and cloud costs, including bandwidth and data transfer. It also cut AI inference costs by 80%–90%. This helped it better predict cloud spending. It seized the opportunity to redirect savings into innovation.
“Before, we spent more revenue on our infrastructure. Now we can invest more into improving our platform and the customer experience,” Choudhary said.
By simplifying cloud operations, Sarv also reduced its engineers’ efforts managing infrastructure growth. That meant Sarv’s engineers could spend more time improving products. “Akamai made it simpler to see and manage our infrastructure. We can also scale workloads and access technical support quickly,” he continued.
Creating a foundation for future AI growth
Now Sarv is expanding its AI platform on infrastructure designed for the future. It can handle more traffic while ensuring strong performance for real-time communication and AI chat.
Just as important, leadership can confidently predict infrastructure expenses. “As our workloads grow, Akamai will help us scale more cost efficiently than we could with a traditional hyperscaler,” said Choudhary.
Sarv plans to keep investing in AI, automation, and innovative communication services. “CloudMinister and Akamai helped build the foundation for our future growth,” concluded Choudhary.
About Sarv
Sarv is a leading provider of advanced Communication Platform as a Service and Unified Communications as a Service solutions, designed to transform the way businesses communicate. By integrating voice, messaging, video, and collaboration tools into seamless platforms, we empower organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences and foster stronger connections with their audiences. Our solutions simplify complex communication workflows, enabling businesses to unify customer interactions across channels and enhance engagement, no matter where their teams or customers are located. We are committed to redefining communication by delivering scalable, innovative, and reliable tools that prioritize your customer’s journey at every step.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.