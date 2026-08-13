Sarv provides a range of communication technologies through a single platform. According to Ramesh Choudhary, CEO of Sarv, the company simplifies how organizations communicate with their customers. “We provide digital communication solutions that scale and self learn. And we do so through a natively integrated stack.”

Its offerings, which support large-scale public and private sector services that affect millions of people, include:

DeepCall: Powers UP112, a statewide emergency response system in India that handles millions of calls and uses AI to speed emergency response, contributing to a 50% reduction in crimes against women.

Kar Saathi: An AI-powered chatbot that outperforms ChatGPT in domain-specific accuracy and helped India’s Income Tax Department serve 2.7 million citizens in two months.

Naam: An AI-powered caller identification app that helps protect more than 220 million telecom subscribers from spam and fraud.

Sarv Workspace: A secure productivity platform used by more than 500,000 government and defense personnel.

Sarv’s platform uses AI inference to process large-scale, real-time voice and text communications all at once. “Our services all run simultaneously, so we need efficient infrastructure,” he continued.

As adoption increased, so did the demands on the company’s cloud environment.