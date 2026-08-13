Faced with 25% annual traffic growth year after year, Kleinanzeigen’s site ops team scurried to take advantage of any technological advantage they could find — first switching to virtualization with VMware servers, then Docker containers and orchestration, then building their own Kubernetes clusters and relying on thousands of servers to serve their customers, which often seems to be everyone in the entire country.

Over the years, the site has grown far beyond just a platform for free classified ads. Today, Kleinanzeigen’s text service has become the default communication vehicle between millions of Germans when it comes to secondhand trade.

“It’s like basically a kid gets born in Germany these days and the parents create a Kleinanzeigen account,” Bienek says. In more quantitative terms, the site averages about 40,000 HTTP requests every second, peaking at up to 75,000.

With the prominent place Kleinanzeigen occupies in the market, it attracts interest not just from legitimate consumer and commercial interests but also from those with criminal intent. To make effective use of the massive amounts of data the site contains (terabytes of information flood in and out almost daily), both the good guys and bad guys rely on bots. These automation tools are often run anonymously from sites that don’t identify their users or organizations, so Bienek and his team don’t have any way of immediately knowing the bots’ intent.

One approach is to block the anonymous bot by default, but that can be inappropriate in some circumstances. For instance, one user deployed a bot that was part of an app he’d created to help Kleinanzeigen shoppers find what they needed quickly. Because the bot’s purpose was not evident to the security team, it had been blocked. The user explained the bot’s intent to Bienek, who told him to check with Kleinanzeigen’s product team about incorporating the app. But such case-by-case manual attention doesn’t scale when trying to resolve the legitimacy of hundreds or even thousands of bots.

The site also was subject to password/account checkers that would snatch user identities so they could defraud others by selling products they didn’t own, collecting payments, and never shipping the items. Other misuses included price checkers and scrapers that would build databases of advertised items and resell the information without permission.

All of this resulted in tremendous headaches for both site ops and the customer service department. Initially, Bienek and his team tried to create an automated solution, but quickly realized it would require a full-time effort by several staff members to create and use an effective bot-fighting tool.