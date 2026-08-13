Marcin Bienek never planned on being a site operations manager. The job description really didn’t exist when he started his career at Nokia, maintaining databases that authorized customers to use the minutes they’d purchased for their cellphones.
In that pre-cloud, pre-smartphone world, all Marcin wanted to do was “really low-level C programming. If I could program, I don’t know, some credit-card reader, that was fun for me.” But careers have a funny way of advancing — and today, he runs the site operations for Kleinanzeigen, one of the most popular websites in Germany. Rather than tinkering with code in some quiet corner, he’s the man facing down one cyberthreat after another as head of a 10-person team that keeps the ecommerce enterprise humming.
His vocational concerns reflect the rising complexities and challenges that are endemic to modern IT operations. When he first joined Kleinanzeigen (German for “classifieds”), it was just him and a couple of other guys trying to write some programs and keep their 16 on-premises servers up to the task. But the online classifieds market experienced breakneck growth from the beginning — and they had to invent ways of coping with the challenges that accompanied it.
“You write an application, they put it in production, and it really takes off,” Bienek says. “Then there’s like a million people in Germany suddenly using it. And now you have to figure out how to cope with the load, how to make sure you have enough resources.”