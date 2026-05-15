Valued at nearly US$1 billion, Square Yards boasts a competitive edge in its full-stack ecosystem. “We combine deep real estate domain expertise with strong in-house technology capabilities to deliver a seamless experience to customers, channel partners, and developers,” said Deepak Kushwaha, Head of Engineering at Square Yards.

But even with this strong foundation, new market dynamics began to put pressure on the platform. Google algorithm shifts and AI-generated content intensified SEO competition, while sophisticated bots rotated IP addresses, abused APIs, scraped listings, triggered lead forms, and inflated traffic.

“Automated attacks are no longer limited to simple scraping,” explained Kushwaha. “We now see high-intent bots mimicking user behavior at a scale that directly impacts our customer experience.”

Scraping tools captured pricing and inventory data from 10,000+ listings daily. Fake form submissions distorted marketing metrics and wasted the sales team’s time. And rising bot traffic drove up cloud costs while obscuring the real performance picture.

Transparency issues with its prior CDN provider made matters worse. “For us, visibility is critical to optimizing conversion funnels. But we struggled to see which traffic was genuine, how caching decisions were being made, or why performance dropped,” Kushwaha said.