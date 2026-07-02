Until 2023, Parth didn’t host its own video content. Its CREX app relied on embedded media content, shorts, and infographics. Still, CREX users were deeply engaged, spending an average of 25 minutes per session. That level of stickiness made the team wonder: What if it could bring video delivery in-house and make the experience even more immersive?

Parth had previously experimented with Google’s adaptive streaming and transcoding capabilities. But as it considered expanding to live streaming and scaling up content delivery, it wanted to explore options that might better support its growing ambitions.

Given its strong experience using Ion and App & API Protector, Parth naturally considered Akamai for video delivery. So, it ran a head-to-head pilot between Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery and Cloudflare’s other media CDNs to make an informed decision.

The results confirmed it. “Akamai helped us scale video in a way that matched our user expectations: fast, smooth, and reliable playback even on mobile networks. It reduced video start-up times and improved the overall viewing experience for our users,” said Saxena.

The result of that better overall viewing experience? A 40% increase in session time, from 25 minutes to 35 minutes. And fans now receive video push alerts for breaking news and highlights, boosting engagement even further.