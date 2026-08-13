Because Akamai Guardicore Segmentation uses a software overlay approach independent of the underlying infrastructure, the customer’s security team was able to accelerate the segmentation project independently, limiting the impact on other groups in IT.



With the new platform, the organization was able to quickly ringfence critical applications and tightly restrict device access to the data center with no downtime or need for any application or network changes. Using the new visibility into real-time and historical data, the organization can also now easily prove to auditors that all regulated assets are effectively isolated. Today, the company manages its data center security with only two employees.



Finally, by mapping application dependencies and creating the necessary policies, the healthcare system was successfully able to achieve its cloud adoption goals while also ensuring that any future workload migrations to the cloud remain just as secure.