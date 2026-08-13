The Scalefusion suite enables unified endpoint management, endpoint security, and Zero Trust access. “We help IT and SecOps converge into a single pane of glass,” said Vivek Lokhande, Director of DevOps and Compliance at Scalefusion. “That reduces tool fatigue and helps IT and security teams work better.”

Traffic to Scalefusion’s platform grew quickly during the COVID years as more employees used personal devices and worked outside traditional networks. The company currently manages around 10 million devices, with 7 million active at any time. Those devices send constant requests back to the platform.

That scale brought new challenges. “There are two ways someone can access your network,” said Lokhande. “The internal side is under our control. The internet is not.”

Scalefusion needed stronger protection at the edge.

Its earlier WAF provider struggled under attack. During DDoS events, Scalefusion’s team often had to step in and make manual changes to keep services running.

“Sometimes we had to throttle traffic to protect our infrastructure,” Lokhande continued.

That slowed services and hurt the user experience.