With VRCDN hosting events on any day and at any time, traffic surges are common. New Year’s Eve alone can double or triple usage as midnight rolls across time zones.

Before Akamai, those spikes were tenfold above average traffic volumes and caused failures. Some providers even flagged legitimate traffic as attacks. “With Akamai, we don’t have that worry anymore,” Redshaw said.

The platform now supports 10,000–15,000 concurrent users at baseline, and scales far beyond that automatically. “With Akamai, we scale on demand to handle spikes and user growth,” Jech explained.