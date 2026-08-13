What is TTFT

[00:00–00:16] Definition of TTFT: Explanation of time to first token (TTFT) as a metric measuring how quickly an AI model begins generating its first response to a user query

[00:16–00:32] User experience impact: Discussion of how TTFT acts as a psychological game changer, making apps feel snappy when fast, or broken when delayed

[00:32–00:41] Technical variables: Overview of key technical factors influencing TTFT, including model size, hardware queue lengths, and application architecture

[00:41–00:52] The proximity bottleneck: Detailed look at user proximity as the primary bottleneck affecting physical distance and network route to hosting infrastructure

[00:52–01:04] Infrastructure over model: Final conclusion that sluggish AI performance usually stems from surrounding infrastructure rather than the model itself

