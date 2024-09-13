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Read about the significant DDoS attack mitigated by Akamai Prolexic and learn the 7 steps we recommend to address DDoS and related cyberattack risks.
Akamai Prolexic successfully detected and prevented the largest DDoS attack directed at one of the most influential U.S. financial institutions.
As DDoS threats evolve and continue to target more industries, robust defense is crucial. Discover how to be vigilant in the face of escalating cybercrime.
Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack that it's ever seen in Asia-Pacific, with attack traffic peaking at 900.1 gigabytes per second.
Explore how DDoS attacks are practically unrecognizable from those of the past few years thanks to constant innovation in the threat landscape.