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Craig Sparling

Posts by Craig Sparling

Akamai Prevents DDoS Attack on Major U.S. Customer

September 13, 2024Craig Sparling and Sandeep Rath

Read about the significant DDoS attack mitigated by Akamai Prolexic and learn the 7 steps we recommend to address DDoS and related cyberattack risks.

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Akamai Prevents the Largest DDoS Attack on a U.S. Financial Company

September 08, 2023Craig Sparling and Sandeep Rath

Akamai Prolexic successfully detected and prevented the largest DDoS attack directed at one of the most influential U.S. financial institutions.

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DDoS Attacks Surge Against Vulnerable Assets: Are You Prepared?

August 29, 2023Craig Sparling

As DDoS threats evolve and continue to target more industries, robust defense is crucial. Discover how to be vigilant in the face of escalating cybercrime.

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Akamai Mitigates Record DDoS Attack in Asia-Pacific (900 Gbps)

March 08, 2023Craig Sparling

Akamai mitigated the largest DDoS attack that it's ever seen in Asia-Pacific, with attack traffic peaking at 900.1 gigabytes per second.

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The Relentless Evolution of DDoS Attacks

June 23, 2022Craig Sparling and Max Gebhardt

Explore how DDoS attacks are practically unrecognizable from those of the past few years thanks to constant innovation in the threat landscape.

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