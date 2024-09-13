Akamai Prevents DDoS Attack on Major U.S. Customer

Executive summary

On August 27, 2024, at approximately 17:18 UTC (or 1:18 PM ET), Akamai successfully detected and mitigated a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against a large customer headquartered in the United States.

The attack peaked at 1.3 terabits per second (Tbps), making it the third-largest volumetric DDoS attack recorded on the Akamai Prolexic platform, and the most significant DDoS attack observed in the past four years.

Despite the attack's intensity and duration, which lasted approximately 12 minutes, there was no impact on the customer or its legitimate users.

The same customer was targeted with a significant DDoS attack nearly a year ago, which was also successfully mitigated by Akamai Prolexic, our DDoS protection platform, with no impact.

Breaking down the attack

It is an understatement to say that DDoS attacks have been consistently getting larger and more sophisticated over the past few years. With powerful and well-funded nation-state actors and highly resourced professional cybercrime organizations like Killnet or Anonymous Sudan that offer DDoS as a service, today’s DDoS attacks are a level up.

In this instance, the attackers used a highly distributed botnet that cycled through a series of attack vectors within a very short period, which clearly indicates that the attack was orchestrated with a highly programmatic approach. While the vectors — UDP flood, UDP fragment, TCP ACK flood, etc. — were not novel, the scale and the constantly and rapidly evolving pattern of the attack showcased the sophistication of the attack.

While DDoS attacks are never happenstance events and DDoS is almost always the result of a targeted attack, the targeted destination IP addresses, the scale, and the sophistication of this attack make it reasonable to conclude that this particular attack was from a very well-resourced entity that intended to deprive more than 20% of the American population and businesses from accessing the customer’s internet-connected services.

At the peak of this DDoS attack, close to 30 Prolexic scrubbing centers globally were automatically activated to mitigate the attack and ensure that there was no impact on the customer’s digital infrastructure and web-facing assets. Figure 1 shows how Prolexic’s automation and machine intelligence, along with 20+ Tbps of dedicated cloud scrubbing capacity, scaled in realtime to mitigate the DDoS attack in zero seconds.