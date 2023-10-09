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Roman Lvovsky

Posts by Roman Lvovsky

The Art of Concealment: A New Magecart Campaign That’s Abusing 404 Pages

October 09, 2023Roman Lvovsky

Akamai researchers have discovered a novel obfuscation technique that Magecart attackers are using to hide malicious code and infiltrate websites.

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New Magecart-Style Campaign Abusing Legitimate Websites to Attack Others

June 01, 2023Roman Lvovsky

Akamai researchers have identified a new Magecart-style skimmer campaign that hides behind legitimate website domains to steal PII and credit card information.

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Magecart Attack Disguised as Google Tag Manager

February 15, 2023Roman Lvovsky

Magecart skimmers constantly evolve. Recent attacks aimed at stealing sensitive customer information illustrate the need for comprehensive security solutions.

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