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Rupesh Chokshi

Posts by Rupesh Chokshi

Redefine Trust with Web Bot Authentication

November 10, 2025Rupesh Chokshi

Discover how Web Bot Authentication uses cryptographic signatures to verify AI bots and build a more trustworthy, automated internet.

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Why AI Demands a New Security Playbook

March 21, 2025Rupesh Chokshi

Understand the new AI security threats and how Akamai can help you develop a risk mitigation strategy.

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Study Reveals Security Teams Feel the Impact of Rising API Threats

November 13, 2024Rupesh Chokshi

API abuse is increasing at an alarming rate. Read this post to learn the four areas of focus for organizations that are seeking to protect their APIs.

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