Redefine Trust with Web Bot Authentication

Web Bot Authentication (Web Bot Auth) is an emerging standard that allows bots to prove their identity via cryptographic signatures embedded in standard HTTP messages. A verified bot, such as an AI search crawler or fetcher, signs its HTTP requests with a private key. Servers and intermediaries, such as the Akamai edge, can then verify the signature using the crawler’s published public key.

This follows the mechanism defined by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) in HTTP Message Signatures, which specifies how to create and verify signatures and how to carry them in the Signature-Input and Signature HTTP headers.

At Akamai, we see this as a critical next step in evolving the bot management ecosystem from heuristic detection toward verifiable identity.