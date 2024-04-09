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Venkat Praneeth Nangineni

Posts by Venkat Praneeth Nangineni

Shield NS53 Protects Your Origin DNS Infrastructure from NXDOMAIN Attacks

April 09, 2024Sandeep Rath and Venkat Praneeth Nangineni

Now, you can protect your on-prem and hybrid DNS infrastructure from NXDOMAIN attacks with Akamai Shield NS53.

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Defeating Triple Extortion Ransomware: The Potent Combo of Ransomware and DDoS Attacks

March 21, 2023Venkat Praneeth Nangineni and Steve Winterfeld

Protect your organization from triple extortion ransomware – the devastating combination of ransomware and a DDoS attack – with these four steps.

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