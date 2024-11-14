Akamai Managed Database Services: Powered by Aiven

Akamai has partnered with Aiven, a leading global managed database provider, to offer customers a streamlined way to offload the complexities of database setup, configuration, patching, backups, and scaling. This partnership enables businesses to concentrate fully on core application development, knowing their database infrastructure is in expert hands.

Almost all applications rely on databases in some capacity, and successful business outcomes often hinge on the integrity and accessibility of this data. However, managing databases can be complex, with challenges like ensuring data security, handling backups, managing scaling, and maintaining high availability. These are the demands that contribute to databases making up over a quarter of cloud spend according to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report in 2023.

Akamai Managed Database Services offer the scalability and flexibility required to handle increasing data volumes and take care of primary concerns of database management like security, backups, high availability, performance optimization, and automated maintenance. This enables businesses to focus on application development and innovation without the need to manage complex database operations manually. Our flexible plans offer a wide range of options for your ever-changing application needs. By adding managed database services to a workload running on the Akamai network, customers can significantly reduce egress costs and design low-latency applications close to their users.



Currently, Akamai offers MySQL and PostgreSQL with over 70 extensions readily available to help developers simplify and accelerate application delivery and ultimately get to revenue faster. We are planning to introduce more non-relational database types in 2025 to further enable developers who want to focus on building applications while the databases are being looked after for them.

Today Akamai Managed Database Services are available at 20 core data centers around the world and we plan to add new sites in the future.

Use the Linode API or Cloud Manager to set up your first database!

To learn more about the release, read our release notes or get started with our docs.