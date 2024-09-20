What’s New for Developers: September 2024

New Core Compute Regions: London Expansion and Melbourne Are Live

The need for high-performance cloud computing with predictable pricing—including for our own Akamai workloads—keeps growing. After launching our core compute region in Madrid earlier this year, we’re launching our second core region in Australia and increasing our footprint in a highly sought-after area. All customers can now access Melbourne and London 2.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/new-core-compute-regions-london-expansion-and-melbourne-are-live

EdgeKV – NEW Token WorkFlow Enhancement

We are thrilled to announce a new feature that we have recently integrated into our EdgeKV system — the Enhanced Token Workflow. This workflow eliminates the need for end users/customers to manually rotate EKV tokens and allows users to create an EdgeKV access token that is managed by the system. A newly created token will refresh automatically without expiring until the user decides to revoke the token.

For more information, please check out the links below.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgekv/changelog/aug-30-2024-token-refresh

➡️ Read the docs: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgekv/docs/generate-and-retrieve-edgekv-access-tokens#enhanced-token-workflow

Terraform Provider 6.4.0

The Terraform Provider v6.4.0 release includes several enhancements and important bug fixes.This update improves the SDKv2 and framework libraries for smoother performance and introduces new features like request body inspection limits in Appsec and post-verification warning acknowledgment in CPS. Several bug fixes address issues with security configurations, network list activations, and Cloudlet policy management, ensuring a more consistent and reliable experience for users. Upgrade now to take advantage of these improvements.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v6.4.0

Terraform CLI 1.17.0

Terraform CLI 1.17.0 includes enhancements to Appsec, PAPI, and Identity and Access Management (IAM), including the addition of a new rule format for PAPI and improved handling of new line characters for IAM.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.17.0

Edgegrid Golang 8.4.0

With the release of Edgegrid Golang 8.4.0, we added new fields for AppSec, new methods for IAM, and the new method MapPropertyNameToID for PAPI.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-golang/releases/tag/v8.4.0

Akamai CLI 1.6.0

Akamai CLI 1.6.0 includes new support to show the Installed Version of commands during search, migration to Go 1.21, updated dependencies, a fix for uninstalling unfound binaries, and more.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/cli/releases/tag/v1.6.0