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What’s New for Developers: September 2024

Jessica Capuano Mora

Sep 20, 2024

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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We’ve been busy this past month, working on product updates and launches. We’ve got 7 (!) new developer launches to announce today, including updates for EdgeWorkers, EdgeKV, and Akamai Terraform Provider. Check out the details below!

EdgeWorker Flexible Composition Goes GA

Flexible Composition is now GA. Last year, we introduced this feature, which simplifies collaboration between multiple development teams while building EdgeWorkers solutions. Previously, a single EdgeWorker was responsible for handling an entire request, requiring all logic related to managing that request to be developed, tested, debugged, activated, and monitored as one cohesive unit. While this approach works well for small teams with a single continuous integration pipeline, it is often impractical for larger organizations with more complex structures. Now all of our EdgeWorkers customers can put Flexible Composition to use and simplify collaboration.

For more information, please refer to the resources below.

➡️ Read the docs: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs/create-a-parent-edgeworker

➡️ Read the first Flexible Composition blog post: https://www.akamai.com/blog/edge/say-goodbye-to-monolithic-edgeworkers-introducing-flexible-composition-part-1

➡️ Read the second Flexible Composition blog post: https://www.akamai.com/blog/edge/introducing-flexible-composition-part-2

Developer Releases

New Core Compute Regions: London Expansion and Melbourne Are Live

The need for high-performance cloud computing with predictable pricing—including for our own Akamai workloads—keeps growing. After launching our core compute region in Madrid earlier this year, we’re launching our second core region in Australia and increasing our footprint in a highly sought-after area. All customers can now access Melbourne and London 2.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/new-core-compute-regions-london-expansion-and-melbourne-are-live

EdgeKV – NEW Token WorkFlow Enhancement

We are thrilled to announce a new feature that we have recently integrated into our EdgeKV system — the Enhanced Token Workflow. This workflow eliminates the need for end users/customers to manually rotate EKV tokens and allows users to create an EdgeKV access token that is managed by the system. A newly created token will refresh automatically without expiring until the user decides to revoke the token.

For more information, please check out the links below. 

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgekv/changelog/aug-30-2024-token-refresh

➡️ Read the docs: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgekv/docs/generate-and-retrieve-edgekv-access-tokens#enhanced-token-workflow

Terraform Provider 6.4.0

The Terraform Provider v6.4.0 release includes several enhancements and important bug fixes.This update improves the SDKv2 and framework libraries for smoother performance and introduces new features like request body inspection limits in Appsec and post-verification warning acknowledgment in CPS. Several bug fixes address issues with security configurations, network list activations, and Cloudlet policy management, ensuring a more consistent and reliable experience for users. Upgrade now to take advantage of these improvements.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v6.4.0

Terraform CLI 1.17.0

Terraform CLI 1.17.0 includes enhancements to Appsec, PAPI, and Identity and Access Management (IAM), including the addition of a new rule format for PAPI and improved handling of new line characters for IAM.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.17.0

Edgegrid Golang 8.4.0

With the release of Edgegrid Golang 8.4.0, we added new fields for AppSec, new methods for IAM, and the new method MapPropertyNameToID for PAPI.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-golang/releases/tag/v8.4.0

Akamai CLI 1.6.0

Akamai CLI 1.6.0 includes new support to show the Installed Version of commands during search, migration to Go 1.21, updated dependencies, a fix for uninstalling unfound binaries, and more.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/cli/releases/tag/v1.6.0

Latest Articles, Videos, and Events

Defending Against a Login API Brute Force Attack

Learn the importance of implementing the ‘maximum failed login attempt’ safeguard to protect your user accounts from API brute force attacks.

➡️ Read more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/defending-against-a-login-api-brute-force-attack

How to Lower Video Transcoding Costs by Migrating to Dedicated Linode Instances

Discover how to slash video transcoding costs with dedicated compute instances and learn effective strategies to reduce egress fees and optimize VM utilization.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/how-to-lower-your-live-video-transcoding-costs

Defend Your GraphQL Server Against Excessive Resource Consumption

Learn the importance of implementing the “maximum failed login attempt” safeguard to protect your user accounts.

➡️ Read more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/defend-your-graphql-server-against-excessive-resource-consumption

Faster Page Loads with the Speculation Rules API

The Speculation Rules API can help improve your site’s performance and user experience with prefetching or prerendering. Check out Tim Vereecke’s blog post for details on using this API.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/faster-page-loads-with-the-speculation-rules-api

Leverage Edge Computing for Low-Latency Live Streaming Services

Tired of buffering during live streams? Learn how edge computing is revolutionizing the streaming industry by ensuring smooth, real-time content delivery. 

➡️ Read more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/leverage-edge-computing-for-low-latency-live-streaming-services

The Dangers of the Never-Expiring JWT: Hidden Security Vulnerabilities

After an Akamai blog post highlighted common security vulnerabilities in JWTs, Alex Leung decided to write an article on the risks of improper JWT management. His post focuses on non-expiring JWTs and offers guidance on protecting against these vulnerabilities.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.akamai.com/blog/developers/the-dangers-of-the-never-expiring-jwt

How Early Hints Can Boost Your Website’s Speed

If you have trouble speeding up your website, it might be time to consider Early Hints, an HTTP Response Code. We explain that Early Hints can help websites load faster by allowing servers to send link headers hinting to browsers about which resources or domains a website is likely to use. This enables browsers to open connections and download resources earlier, improving productivity and reducing wait times.

Watch video

Database Testing with RepliByte | Securely Anonymize Production Data for Testing

Josh from KeepItTechie demonstrates how you can use RepliByte for secure database testing on an Ubuntu server in the Akami Connected Cloud. RepliByte transforms production data into seed data for non-production environments while keeping essential data characteristics intact and anonymizing sensitive real-world details.

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Deploy Docker Containers in Production with HashiCorp’s Nomad

We’ve got a new video series with Justin Mitchel on Docker containers in production with HashiCorp’s Nomad. In the first video, Justin discusses creating an Ansible inventory file using Terraform. In the second part of the series, Justin explains how to configure Nomad and Consul and use environmental variables.

Watch video
Watch video

How Scalable is Your Application? Simulate Real-World Load Testing with Apache JMeter

Gardiner Bryant walks through checking your website and application performance with Apache JMeter, a free open-source Java tool for load testing.

Watch video

Catch all our videos on our YouTube channel and subscribe for updates!

Edge Compute Live

Want to try different use cases for EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV? Check out Edge Compute Live site with code examples for anything from A/B testing to a traffic allow list.

➡️ Visit here: https://www.edgecompute.live/

Jessica Capuano Mora

Sep 20, 2024

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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