What’s New for Developers: October 2024

Security Highlights
Security in Your DevOps Pipeline
Keep your GraphQL API secure by disabling introspection in production. Learn more about securing your DevOps pipeline from Alex Leung’s blog post.
Pointless May Not Be Harmless: The Story of a Login Page with a Blank Security Question
Web applications face constant threat from attackers. Security flaws in login pages can be exploited, causing excessive load and site downtime. Learn how to mitigate this risk in this blog by Alex Leung.
Cutting Latency, Not Security
Content Security Policy (CSP) is a security feature implemented in browsers to protect websites and web applications from attacks. Read Philip McGuinness’s blog on how you can use CSP to improve security without compromising performance.
Navigating Cloud Security Challenges with Akamai
Mike Elissen shares insights on the evolving threats to cloud security and best practices for maintaining a strong security posture.
Developer Releases
Akamai PowerShell v2.1.0
Our PowerShell module is designed to enhance efficiency and simplify workflows. This update adds support for Client Lists, Cloud Wrapper, and Media Services Live APIs (and more!), adds Docker support for AMD64 and ARM64, and introduces new tools to streamline property management and policy creation. Users will benefit from improved cmdlets that reduce manual steps, offer more flexibility, and simplify operations like retrieving property IDs and enforcing custom limits. With deprecated functions removed, the module is now smarter, faster, and easier to use, ensuring a smoother experience for managing and automating tasks.
EdgeGrid Node 3.5.1
We’ve released an update for EdgeGrid node, in which we updated various dependencies.
Latest Articles, Videos, and Events
How to Build a NAT Gateway in a VPC
Protecting sensitive customer data is crucial. Check out Talia Nassi’s blog on how we implemented a secure cloud infrastructure for one of our customers with a NAT Gateway in a VPC.
How to Migrate your Ecommerce Web Hosting Stack from OpenStack to Linode
Find out how we moved an entire ecommerce stack from OpenStack to Linode for a scalable and affordable solution.
Maximizing Financial Performance: How Financial Institutions Can Achieve Low Latency and High Throughput with NATS.io and Akamai
Discover how a financial institution improved performance with NATSio and Akamai, achieving low latency and high throughput.
Enterprise Data Ingestion with Low Latency: Akamai’s Proven Solutions for Financial Institutions
Learn how Akamai can help reduce latency and boost throughput for financial transactions, handling data variety in real-time in this blog by Talia Nassi.
Kubernetes the Hard Way
Kubernetes can be intimidating. Check out Jorge Gaona’s Akamai-specific approach to the concept of ‘Kubernetes the Hard Way’ to improve your understanding of K8s.
Migrating from Client-Side to Server-Side Adaptive Bitrate Streaming
Talia Nassi discusses how switching from client-side to server-side adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) may enhance streaming speed and user experience.
Distributed Cloud Delivers a Win for Customers and for Developers
Real-time content delivery is a must in today’s digital world. With growing user needs and network complexity, technology needs to keep up. Mike Elissen explains how a distributed cloud benefits developers who need to keep costs down while offering low latency and reliable performance.
Docs: Migrating to Linode Object Storage
Looking to enhance your storage options? Check out our three new guides on migrating to Linode Object Storage. We provide step-by-step instructions to help you seamlessly transition your content from Google Cloud Storage, AWS S3, and Azure Blob Storage to Linode Object Storage.
Docs: Object Storage and Akamai CDN
We’ve got new guides that discuss design strategies and best practices for using Linode Object Storage with Akamai CDN.
The Secret to Faster Global Websites | Akamai Edge Workers & Early Hints Demo
Learn how HTTP 103 Early Hints and EdgeWorkers can help reduce loading times for your website.
Build a Private Docker Registry with Quay | Cloud-Native Secure Docker Image Storage
In this video, CodewithHarry shows you how to install Quay on a Linux server for unlimited storage and control for Docker images.
Set Up PostgreSQL Replication Using repmgr | PostgreSQL Failover Done Right
Managing PostgreSQL databases? Learn how to set up PostgreSQL replication and failover with repmgr. Josh from KeepItTechie guides you through the process.
Deploy a SurrealDB Cluster on K8s | A Scalable, Multi-Model Database Solution
CodewithHarry guides you through deploying SurrealDB, a scalable, distributed, multi-model database, to a Linode Kubernetes cluster.
Build a Full-Stack Customer Support Chat App with the MERN Stack
Learn how to build a full-stack customer support chat app with the MERN stack. Check out Gardiner Bryant’s video for step-by-step instructions.
Green Light Beta Program
The Green Light beta program is your chance to get early access to and test new products before they become available to the general public. Share your input to impact product direction, and join our beta community to help us build the cloud that works for you.
