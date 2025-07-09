Building Serverless Apps with Spin and htmx

When our Spin app is bootstrapped and all necessary components are added, we can move on and take care of the database.

Preparing the database

Although Spin takes care of running the database behind the scenes, we must ensure that the desired component(s) can interact with the database. This is necessary because Wasm is secure by default, and Wasm modules must explicitly request permissions to use or interact with different resources and capabilities.

This might sound like a complicated task, but Spin makes this super easy. All we have to do is update the application manifest (spin.toml) and add the sqlite_databases configuration property to the desired component(s). In our case, the api component is the only one that should be able to interact with the database. That said, update the [component.api] section in spin.toml to look like this: