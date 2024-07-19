X
What’s New for Developers: July 2024

Jul 19, 2024

This month, we have updates updates including the highly anticipated release of EdgeWorkers 1.4 and the Akamai PowerShell Module 2.0, a blog on why bounce rates appear to increase on fast websites, and a video on how to optimize video transcoding for scalability and cost savings.

EdgeWorkers Release: Use DataStream 2 to Deliver JavaScript Logs 

We are delighted to announce the latest EdgeWorkers release, which includes delivering JavaScript logs via DataStream 2. This release will enable developers working with EdgeWorkers to set log levels and feed those logs to DataStream 2. This is a highly requested feature that will help developers troubleshoot and debug EdgeWorkers logic. 

You can use Akamai's DataStream 2 reporting service to provide near real-time logs that contain details about EdgeWorkers usage and execution. Not only that, but you can also create a stream to deliver JavaScript Logging for an EdgeWorkers function.

If you are interested in using this functionality in DataStream, please reach out to your account representatives to enable it.

➡️ Read the documentation: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs/ds2-javascript-logging

Developer Releases

Akamai PowerShell Module 2.0

The Akamai PowerShell Module 2.0 offers the broadest API support of any Akamai CLI, covering over 30 APIs within a single interface. This module delivers a consistent and reliable approach to the diverse array of Akamai APIs, making it easier to manage and interact with Akamai services. 

We’re thrilled to share our completely refactored PowerShell module with expanded service availability and improved functionality.

What's New:

  • Customizable Installation:
    • Uses a submodule approach that groups commands by product or service, allowing customers to install only what they need.
    • Results in a focused tool with reduced file storage and vastly improved import speed.
  • Increased Support:
    • Nearly 100% coverage with the latest version of supported APIs.
  • Revised Function Structure:
    • Updated to use standard PowerShell verbs for consistency and easier discovery of commands.
    • Improved Pipeline Support
  • Enhanced Help:
    • Clear function and parameter descriptions for all commands.
    • Help is available offline.

➡️ Get it here: https://github.com/akamai/PowerShell

Akamai Edgegrid Golang 8.3.0

With the latest Edgegrid Golang release, we've introduced a To utility function in the ptr package to simplify the creation of value pointers. We’ve also updated the content protection APIs for Botman and made enhancements to Cloud Access Manager API support. Additionally, the GetZonesDNSSecStatus method now returns the current DNSSEC status for one or more zones. Several functions have been deprecated in this release.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-golang/releases/tag/v8.3.0

Akamai Edgegrid Node 3.5.0

Key enhancements include updates to various dependencies, ensuring better performance and compatibility. Additionally, the deprecated max_body parameter has been replaced with a constant value of 131072 bytes, streamlining configuration and eliminating related issues.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-node/releases/tag/v3.5.0

103 Early Hints in General Availability

The 103 Early Hints feature is now available and fully supported by Ion, Dynamic Site Accelerator (DSA), App & API Protector (AAP), and Kona Site Defender (KSD). This feature is particularly beneficial for content that is customized, dynamic, volatile, or long-tail, as Akamai's implementation of 103 Early Hints significantly boosts speed. The production version of 103 Early Hints not only overcomes the limitations of the prototype but also simplifies implementation while preserving developer flexibility.

➡️ Read the documentation: https://techdocs.akamai.com/property-mgr/docs/early-hints

Akamai Starter Kit

We created a new Akamai Starter Kit that streamlines and accelerates the deployment process on EdgeWorkers by providing a fully configured development environment, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates, and GitHub Actions integration. This will help you onboard faster, reduce risk, and facilitate more efficient and consistent development workflows.

You can now automate:

  • Creation of a new delivery property
  • Creation of CNAME records in EdgeDNS
  • Creation and verification of TLS certificates using default certs through EdgeDNS
  • Creation of an EdgeWorker
  • Activation of Property Manager and EdgeWorker to staging environments

➡️ Try it here: https://github.com/akamai-consulting/akamai-starterkit

Latest Articles, Videos, and Events

How to Lower Video Transcoding Costs by Migrating to Dedicated Linode Instances

Cloud-based video transcoding can be costly, particularly when high egress fees are involved. Read this article by Talia Nassi to learn how switching to dedicated Linode instances might save you money.

➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/blog/compute/how-to-lower-video-transcoding-costs-by-migrating-to-dedicated-linode-instances/

What's up with the fast bounces?

Philip Tellis published an interesting blog on why bounce rates for a website can still be high despite a fast experience.

➡️ Read more: https://blog.akamai-mpulse.com/blog/2024-06-26-whats-up-with-the-fast-bounces/

High-Performance Networking: Key Resources and Tools for Web Developers - JSJ 637

This video featuring Robin Marx on the JavaScript Jabber podcast discusses resources and tools to improve networking performance.

https://youtu.be/Vo4dQNd5r6w?si=FR6neDaa9reQYa_8

How One Customer Cut Cloud Storage Costs by 90% with Linode Object Storage | A Real-Life Case Study

Learn how a customer drastically reduced their cloud computing costs by switching from AWS EFS to Linode's Object Storage! Watch Auston Gil’s video for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0A4FL9w_4Y

Optimize Video Transcoding for Scalability and Savings | A Proven Enterprise Strategy

In this video, Talia discusses video transcoding for enterprise customers and showcases how you can convert an MP4 file to HLS format using Object Storage, Kubernetes and Capella. 

https://youtu.be/uvXolhvFBbk?si=zTroHat3fYPdD3dk

Developer's Guide to Edge Computing vs Cloud Computing | A Technical Comparison

In one of our recent YouTube videos, Austin Gil talks about Edge Computing and how it differs from Cloud Computing, outlining some of its benefits.

https://youtu.be/eEIacL_P-Oc?si=MkPX3RgtgJ1TtCNz

Visit Our Docs

Linode Docs is a great resource for guides, blogs, and other resources, such as our recent guides on large data Observability With DataStream and TrafficPeak and live transcoding for UGC streaming on Akamai Cloud Computing.

➡️ Visits Docs here: https://www.linode.com/docs/

