What’s New for Developers: July 2024

EdgeWorkers Release: Use DataStream 2 to Deliver JavaScript Logs

We are delighted to announce the latest EdgeWorkers release, which includes delivering JavaScript logs via DataStream 2. This release will enable developers working with EdgeWorkers to set log levels and feed those logs to DataStream 2. This is a highly requested feature that will help developers troubleshoot and debug EdgeWorkers logic.

You can use Akamai's DataStream 2 reporting service to provide near real-time logs that contain details about EdgeWorkers usage and execution. Not only that, but you can also create a stream to deliver JavaScript Logging for an EdgeWorkers function.

If you are interested in using this functionality in DataStream, please reach out to your account representatives to enable it.

➡️ Read the documentation: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs/ds2-javascript-logging