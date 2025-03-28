EZDRM is an independent software vendor (ISV) in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program.

Have you ever wondered whether video contribution feeds, which deliver live or pre-recorded content from creators to broadcasters and streaming platforms, need to be delivered over satellite or dedicated landline links? With increasingly powerful CDN connectivity, standards-based security resources, and distributed cloud, we believe those days are coming to an end!

Secure CDN Contribution is EZDRM’s innovative solution for efficiently distributing video contribution feeds to service providers. By leveraging off-the-shelf DASH and HLS packaging, robust DRM security, and standardized CDN distribution, we ensure that content is delivered securely. This novel solution significantly reduces costs whether on-premise or operating from the cloud for rights holders - all while providing a conveniently formatted, high-quality video source for downstream service distribution.

Rights holders and primary content distributors can now adopt a new and highly cost-effective primary distribution method for their partner affiliates, whether they are cable, satellite, IPTV, or streaming, avoiding the need for costly, traditional distribution links.

This professional-level contribution approach eliminates the need for proprietary point-to-point IP or satellite connections for primary video distribution. Using off-the-shelf commercial equipment or cloud-based subsystems and a close partnership with Akamai, customers can dramatically reduce distribution costs without compromising quality or security.

The solution consists of three key components: