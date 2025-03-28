EZDRM is an independent software vendor (ISV) in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program.
Have you ever wondered whether video contribution feeds, which deliver live or pre-recorded content from creators to broadcasters and streaming platforms, need to be delivered over satellite or dedicated landline links? With increasingly powerful CDN connectivity, standards-based security resources, and distributed cloud, we believe those days are coming to an end!
Secure CDN Contribution is EZDRM’s innovative solution for efficiently distributing video contribution feeds to service providers. By leveraging off-the-shelf DASH and HLS packaging, robust DRM security, and standardized CDN distribution, we ensure that content is delivered securely. This novel solution significantly reduces costs whether on-premise or operating from the cloud for rights holders - all while providing a conveniently formatted, high-quality video source for downstream service distribution.
Rights holders and primary content distributors can now adopt a new and highly cost-effective primary distribution method for their partner affiliates, whether they are cable, satellite, IPTV, or streaming, avoiding the need for costly, traditional distribution links.
This professional-level contribution approach eliminates the need for proprietary point-to-point IP or satellite connections for primary video distribution. Using off-the-shelf commercial equipment or cloud-based subsystems and a close partnership with Akamai, customers can dramatically reduce distribution costs without compromising quality or security.
The solution consists of three key components:
- Stream Encoding & Packaging – A high-quality contribution feed is encoded and packaged using commercial hardware or software from leading vendors. The CPIX interface to EZDRM’s cloud-based DRM solution allows flexible, secure configurations. The packaged stream is delivered to a CDN origin, making it globally accessible via standard CDN links.
- Entitlement Management – A real-time entitlement system ensures only authorized downstream agents can access decryption licenses, with content rights strictly managed by the rights-holder.
- Service Provider Access – Providers can receive the feed through a professional decoder, request a DRM license, and—once authorized—repackage the content for their OTT or linear cable/IPTV services. This enables premium video delivery across modern streaming platforms and legacy operators. Additionally, streaming providers can re-encrypt the DASH stream via their DRMaaS interface, ensuring high-quality content for their audiences.
EZDRM’s security resources for the Secure CDN Contribution solution are deployed on Akamai’s cloud infrastructure, enabling deployment closer to end users to improve performance. Additionally, the contributor and distributor components run on Akamai Cloud compute, taking advantage of its cost-effective structure with no egress fees. This setup ensures seamless integration into existing workflows and efficient content distribution. Our solution is fully interoperable with leading ISVs, including Ateme (a fellow Qualified Compute Partner), allowing customers to seamlessly integrate it into their existing workflows.
Learn more about how it works on our solutions page.
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