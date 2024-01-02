X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Customize Deployments with Akamai's Metadata Service

Akamai Wave Blue

Jan 02, 2024

Akamai

Akamai Wave Blue

Written by

Akamai

Share

Since we announced our metadata service in August, we have expanded this functionality’s availability and how you can use it to accelerate compute instance setup. 

cloud-init is a universally compatible standard for customizing cloud instances across providers and can be used in place of or along with StackScripts. Though StackScripts work well on our platform, we wanted to make it easier for developers migrating to or using Akamai cloud computing services alongside other cloud providers by using industry-standard scripting.

Functioning as a light infrastructure as code tool, cloud-init metadata makes it easy to “plug and play” scripted deployments to reduce the overall work needed to set up a new compute instance. On our platform, use cloud-init to:

This service also enables you to build custom images on our platform. While we maintain official images for Ubuntu (20.04 and up) and Debian 11, if you’re running version 23 of cloud-init or above, you can customize images with the distribution of your choice. For a full rundown on how to build config files for quick deployment, check out our guide on automatically configuring and securing your server with cloud-init.

You can find Akamai's configuration data in cloud-init’s list of data sources.

Get started with using our metadata, now available in the following 13 locations:

  • Amsterdam (Netherlands), Chennai (India), Chicago (USA), Jakarta (Indonesia), Los Angeles (USA), Miami (USA), Milan (Italy), Osaka (Japan), Paris (France), São Paulo (Brazil), Seattle (USA), Stockholm (Sweden), and Washington D.C. (USA)

For more information, check out our Overview of the Metadata Service.

Akamai Wave Blue

Jan 02, 2024

Akamai

Akamai Wave Blue

Written by

Akamai

Tags

Share

Related Blog Posts

Developers
Akamai Blog | How to Get Started With Application Security
December 21, 2021
With a comprehensive security stack, Akamai’s application security solutions defend your entire ecosystem from threats. But before you can reap the benefits that come with application security, you need to create a configuration with Akamai’s APIs. Our Developer Advocacy team is here to walk you through the process so you can achieve Infrastructure as Code — or, as we like to call it here, Akamai as Code. Akamai as Code has the ability to support all the DevSecOps practices you know and love, such as automating repetitive tasks and streamlining configurations and workflows, along with reducing manual work and errors.
Read blog
Add a heading - NAB_Recap_Blog_Text
Developers
Portability and Developer Control: 5 Key Takeaways from NAB 2025
April 25, 2025
Reducing infrastructure costs without sacrificing application performance is more important for media and streaming companies than ever before… and this Optimize every step of your media workflow and improve viewer experience, plus get a quick recap on what else you may have missed from NAB 2025.
Read blog
Let’s commit to bold goals, align them with our businesses, and take action now.
Let’s commit to bold goals, align them with our businesses, and take action now.
Developers
Conversations and the Media Climate Accord at IBC2025
September 30, 2025
Read about how the Media Climate Accord can help companies evolve, adapt, and stay relevant as the sustainability landscape shifts in real time.
Read blog