GraphQL was designed in part to address the over-fetching problems we normally encounter with REST. For example, let’s consider a standard ecommerce database with users, products, and orders. Imagine needing to fetch the total dollar amount of an order given in order ID. With REST, that GET request to /orders/17 would fetch not just the dollar amount, but also the following:

order data

billing information

shipping information

product quantities

tax

order status

… and more

That’s over-fetching.

With REST, you also encounter under-fetching, when you need to piece together associated data from multiple resources. Imagine you want to display a summary, with the date and status of an order, the names and descriptions of all the products in the order, and the name and email of the user who placed the order. To do this, you would need to send multiple requests:

GET /orders/17

GET /products/1662527

GET /products/9914188

GET /products/3750021

GET /products/7557109

GET /products/6081142

GET /users/3314

GraphQL was the answer to these REST shortcomings. You can query for exactly what you need, across associated resources. To accomplish the above, your GraphQL might look like this: