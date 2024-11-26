Frankfurt Expansion Now Available for All Customers

Over the past year, Akamai’s core and distributed cloud architecture has grown significantly to better serve our customers requiring greater availability, lower latency, and more freedom of choice when it comes to how and where they run applications and workloads.

For Europe, Frankfurt has been our legacy hub for everything cloud computing. Before we started expanding to additional sites in Europe such as Paris and Amsterdam, Frankfurt became home to the consistently increasing demand for Akamai cloud computing and has been one of our busiest core regions both in terms of the number of customers actively deployed and overall traffic..

In addition to launching 10 new Distributed Compute Regions, we’re continuing our mission to expand our cloud computing footprint and increase capacity in our core regions. Frankfurt is our latest location to receive significant capacity expansion featuring all-new hardware to support our current cloud customers in Germany and anticipated growth in our cloud services in Europe.

Frankfurt Expansion (de-fra-2) features new compute and networking hardware, Premium CPU instance availability, and is fully equipped with free essential tools including private networking with VPC, customizable network security with Cloud Firewall, and cloud-init metadata support. This long-awaited expansion provides us with plenty of room for growth in the German market, with even greater upgrades and expansion planned to better serve enterprise customers coming online in the next year — stay tuned!