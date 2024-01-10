Make Git Your Single Source of Truth for Application and Infrastructure Delivery

Let’s say that you’ve successfully scaled your application infrastructure. You’re using DevOps for rapid and collaborative software development, and underlying application infrastructure scales to meet current demand via container orchestration like Kubernetes or HashiCorp Nomad. Writing and deploying new code is going great…until it isn’t–until the application configuration or other components have drifted from alignment, or until a radical need for refactoring becomes present, with no easy way to recreate an environment, or when a rollback to previous state becomes a sink or swim moment, etc.

Automating declarative infrastructure deployment and configuration not only makes it easier to quickly ship code with stunning new features and improvements, but also alleviates the conflicts of drift, and maintains control of the state of the deployment environment. Whereas cloud-native applications are built to run in fluid and dynamic cloud environments, this is where GitOps really shines.

What is GitOps?

GitOps is more than just another buzzword that has pushed its way into the very crowded software development space. GitOps is an operational framework that aims to streamline and automate the deployment and management of applications and infrastructure using Git as the single source of truth. GitOps is rapidly gaining popularity in the cloud-native ecosystem, particularly in Kubernetes-based environments.

The hype around GitOps may sound to some, like a pillowy repackaging of DevOps. And if you already have a solid DevOps culture in place, what does GitOps bring to the table?

GitOps vs. DevOps

DevOps brings a set best practices to the software development lifecycle–including version control, collaboration, compliance, CI/CD, logging and monitoring–for developing and delivering quality applications. GitOps is an operational implementation of these best practices for managing and automating the entire deployment environment.

GitOps leverages a version-controlled git repository as a single source of truth. CD pipelines control the desired, declarative state of your cloud infrastructure, and changes merged into the central repository trigger the mechanisms to enforce that state.