More Power at the Edge: Introducing Distributed Compute Regions

For edge-native applications, performance is closely tied to the location of cloud services. Application infrastructure’s proximity to the end user is one of the first evaluations developers make when considering how to reduce latency. Global organizations and companies looking to reach customers in regions that are underserved by historically centralized cloud providers are often stuck with suboptimal workarounds with local providers, or simply accept that some of their products and services will consistently have poor performance or simply be unusable for some users.
Our long history as a CDN provider has allowed us to establish relationships with edge data centers. Akamai saw the opportunity to bring powerful, production-ready cloud computing services to select Akamai edge locations in the form of a new type of cloud computing region: Distributed Compute Regions. Now, organizations can geographically extend application infrastructure in 10 major metros across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.
The Challenge for Developers
Developers and technical architects are regularly tasked with what seems like the impossible: build and maintain an application for a latency-sensitive use case (like live media streaming or gaming) while processing enormous quantities of data, and while prioritizing lowering cloud infrastructure spend. Finding the right strategy, partnering with the best technical providers, and maximizing ROI is today’s herculean technical challenge.
During our beta period, we evaluated our plan offerings to meet the needs of application developers testing distributed regions in production-ready environments, and found that offering an array of dedicated instances to bring the power of our core compute regions to edge locations for workload replication exceeded beta testers’ performance expectations to reach end users in their target regions (aim high, but always listen to your customers and developer community).
Distributed compute regions enable us to support the future of application development: portable, edge-native, and leveraging microservices to keep applications lightweight and highly scalable.
Distributed Compute Region Locations and Supported Products
The following locations are now available as distributed regions for select customers:
- Denver, Colorado (USA)
- Houston, Texas (USA)
- Querétaro, Mexico
- Bogotá, Colombia
- Santiago, Chile
- Marseille, France
- Hamburg, Germany
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dedicated CPU plans ranging from 4GB RAM/2 CPUs to 96GB RAM/48 CPUs are available to deploy in these regions, starting at $43 per month ($0.06 per hour). Outbound network transfer from compute resources in distributed regions will be charged at a flat rate of $0.01 per GB. View all pricing.
How to Deploy
Due to limited capacity in these sites, access is restricted to qualified customers. If you are a new or current customer interested in deploying in these regions, contact our sales team.
Tags