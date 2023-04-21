What’s New for Developers: April 2023
Over the last 30 days, we have been busy working on more releases and content that will help improve the developer experience. In this issue, you’ll learn more about some of the most recent developer releases, including EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections, new cluster deployments in the Linode Marketplace, and Terraform Provider updates.
What we’re highlighting in this issue
Developer releases: tools and resources
Learn about the new EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections
Take a look at the new cluster deployments on the Linode Marketplace
Find out about the changes released with Terraform Provider 3.5.0 and Terraform CLI 1.4.0
Read about common pitfalls in automation-assisted development
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Latest articles and videos
Read the first part in a series on communicating with Kubernetes workloads
Find out how to replicate Linode Managed Databases remotely with ReplicaDB
Discover how to use Linode Kubernetes Engine to quickly integrate with ChatGPT
Watch the latest videos on methods for uploading files to the web
Check out a video on installing and configuring GitLab from scratch on an Akamai Connected Cloud server
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Developer releases: tools and resources
EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections
The EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections are now available! Try the APIs, build workflows, and stay on top of development changes.
You can find a Postman button for each operation in the EdgeWorkers API and EdgeKV API sections, or access the full collection in Akamai's Postman Workspace.
➡️ Access the collection: https://www.postman.com/akamai/workspace/akamai-apis/overview
➡️ Learn about our collections: https://techdocs.akamai.com/developer/docs/postman-make-api-calls
Cluster deployments now on the Linode Marketplace
We’ve added database cluster deployments to our marketplace. Running your database in a cluster increases performance and availability by enabling back-end load balancing and fault tolerance. Built using our Ansible collection, you can now deploy database clusters in as little as five minutes.
We’ve also created new docs for deploying MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Redis Sentinel, and Galera clusters through the Linode Marketplace.
Terraform Provider 3.5.0 and Terraform CLI 1.4.0
We’ve recently launched new versions of the Akamai Terraform Provider and Terraform CLI for Akamai Terraform Provider. Both releases contained changes to the Property Manager that allow configuring it in a declarative manner using HCL. They also contained features for Appsec and Botman, in addition to bug fixes.
Furthermore, we have improved the way we offer documentation for Terraform. When you look at the navigation menu on the left of the Terraform Provider page, you will notice that we have moved our subprovider documentation. You can now find it in the Terraform guide on TechDocs, which offers a much better customer experience and improved flexibility for us when it comes to the updating of documentation.
➡️ Read about Terraform Provider 3.5.0: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v3.5.0
➡️ Read about Terraform CLI 1.4.0: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.4.0
Auto-tech series: Akamai — Common pitfalls for automation-assisted development
Automation is crucial in software development. Discover the four most common pitfalls in automation-assisted software development in this blog by Developer Champion Tim Vereecke.
➡️ Read it here: https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/CW-Developer-Network/Auto-tech-series-Akamai-Common-pitfalls-for-automation-assisted-development
Latest articles and videos
How to communicate with Kubernetes workloads — Part I
Kubernetes is a popular system for managing large numbers of containers. In the first part of his Kubernetes series, Brandon Kang discusses communication methods in a Kubernetes environment.
➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@sangjinn/how-to-communicate-with-kubernetes-workloads-1-service-abe1c5b03fc
Replicating Linode Managed Databases remotely using ReplicaDB
Brandon Kang also created an article on how to replicate Linode Managed Databases remotely using the open source tool ReplicaDB.
➡️ Learn more: https://blog.devops.dev/replicating-akamai-clouds-managed-database-remotely-with-an-open-source-replicadb-b48daf16ddfb
When ChatGPT meets LKE (Linode Kubernetes Engine)
Brandon Kang has been hard at work creating useful articles for developers. In another blog post by Brandon, you can find out how to use Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) to quickly integrate with ChatGPT by creating an LKE cluster and instance to assist with the management of Kubernetes clusters.
➡️ Read now: https://blog.gopenai.com/when-chatgpt-meets-lke-linode-kubernetes-engine-b2b672b43de4
More videos about file uploads
In part 4 of his video series on different methods for uploading files, Austin Gil shows how to reduce costs by shifting file uploads from the application server to object storage.
➡️ Watch the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5dmPZaogLtP5WHwb7K6nAa
Install and configure GitLab from scratch on an Akamai Connected Cloud server
GitLab is a free DevOps alternative to services like GitHub that can be self-hosted on Akamai Connected Cloud. In this tutorial, @LearnLinuxTV explains how to set up GitLab on an Akamai Connected Cloud server, including the installation and configuration of all necessary components, from scratch.
➡️ Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@linode/videos
And that’s a wrap!
Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!