What’s New for Developers: April 2023

We’ve recently launched new versions of the Akamai Terraform Provider and Terraform CLI for Akamai Terraform Provider. Both releases contained changes to the Property Manager that allow configuring it in a declarative manner using HCL. They also contained features for Appsec and Botman, in addition to bug fixes.

Furthermore, we have improved the way we offer documentation for Terraform. When you look at the navigation menu on the left of the Terraform Provider page, you will notice that we have moved our subprovider documentation. You can now find it in the Terraform guide on TechDocs, which offers a much better customer experience and improved flexibility for us when it comes to the updating of documentation.

➡️ Read about Terraform Provider 3.5.0: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v3.5.0

➡️ Read about Terraform CLI 1.4.0: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.4.0