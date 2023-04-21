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What’s New for Developers: April 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

April 21, 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

Over the last 30 days, we have been busy working on more releases and content that will help improve the developer experience.

Over the last 30 days, we have been busy working on more releases and content that will help improve the developer experience. In this issue, you’ll learn more about some of the most recent developer releases, including EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections, new cluster deployments in the Linode Marketplace, and Terraform Provider updates.

What we’re highlighting in this issue

Developer releases: tools and resources

EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections

The EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Postman collections are now available! Try the APIs, build workflows, and stay on top of development changes.

You can find a Postman button for each operation in the EdgeWorkers API and EdgeKV API sections, or access the full collection in Akamai's Postman Workspace.

➡️ Access the collection: https://www.postman.com/akamai/workspace/akamai-apis/overview

➡️ Learn about our collections: https://techdocs.akamai.com/developer/docs/postman-make-api-calls

Cluster deployments now on the Linode Marketplace

We’ve added database cluster deployments to our marketplace. Running your database in a cluster increases performance and availability by enabling back-end load balancing and fault tolerance. Built using our Ansible collection, you can now deploy database clusters in as little as five minutes.

We’ve also created new docs for deploying MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Redis Sentinel, and Galera clusters through the Linode Marketplace.

Terraform Provider 3.5.0 and Terraform CLI 1.4.0

We’ve recently launched new versions of the Akamai Terraform Provider and Terraform CLI for Akamai Terraform Provider. Both releases contained changes to the Property Manager that allow configuring it in a declarative manner using HCL. They also contained features for Appsec and Botman, in addition to bug fixes.

Furthermore, we have improved the way we offer documentation for Terraform. When you look at the navigation menu on the left of the Terraform Provider page, you will notice that we have moved our subprovider documentation. You can now find it in the Terraform guide on TechDocs, which offers a much better customer experience and improved flexibility for us when it comes to the updating of documentation.

➡️ Read about Terraform Provider 3.5.0: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v3.5.0

➡️ Read about Terraform CLI 1.4.0: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.4.0

Auto-tech series: Akamai — Common pitfalls for automation-assisted development 

Automation is crucial in software development. Discover the four most common pitfalls in automation-assisted software development in this blog by Developer Champion Tim Vereecke.

➡️ Read it here: https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/CW-Developer-Network/Auto-tech-series-Akamai-Common-pitfalls-for-automation-assisted-development

Latest articles and videos

How to communicate with Kubernetes workloads — Part I

Kubernetes is a popular system for managing large numbers of containers. In the first part of his Kubernetes series, Brandon Kang discusses communication methods in a Kubernetes environment.

➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@sangjinn/how-to-communicate-with-kubernetes-workloads-1-service-abe1c5b03fc

Replicating Linode Managed Databases remotely using ReplicaDB

Brandon Kang also created an article on how to replicate Linode Managed Databases remotely using the open source tool ReplicaDB.

➡️ Learn more: https://blog.devops.dev/replicating-akamai-clouds-managed-database-remotely-with-an-open-source-replicadb-b48daf16ddfb

When ChatGPT meets LKE (Linode Kubernetes Engine)

Brandon Kang has been hard at work creating useful articles for developers. In another blog post by Brandon, you can find out how to use Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) to quickly integrate with ChatGPT by creating an LKE cluster and instance to assist with the management of Kubernetes clusters.

➡️ Read now: https://blog.gopenai.com/when-chatgpt-meets-lke-linode-kubernetes-engine-b2b672b43de4

More videos about file uploads

In part 4 of his video series on different methods for uploading files, Austin Gil shows how to reduce costs by shifting file uploads from the application server to object storage.

File Uploads for the Web: Architecting for Reduced Costs

➡️ Watch the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5dmPZaogLtP5WHwb7K6nAa

Install and configure GitLab from scratch on an Akamai Connected Cloud server

GitLab is a free DevOps alternative to services like GitHub that can be self-hosted on Akamai Connected Cloud. In this tutorial, @LearnLinuxTV explains how to set up GitLab on an Akamai Connected Cloud server, including the installation and configuration of all necessary components, from scratch.

Install and Configure GitLab From Scratch on a Linode Server

➡️ Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@linode/videos

And that’s a wrap!

Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!

Contact us
Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

April 21, 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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