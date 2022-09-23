What’s New for Developers: September 2022

Updates to Terraform Provider v2.3.0



The new version of Akamai Terraform Provider (v2.3.0) contains enhancements and bug fixes. You can now configure notifications to be sent via email and get data from two new sources.

➡️ See all the updates: https://registry.terraform.io/providers/akamai/akamai/latest/docs

➡️ Download Terraform Provider: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v2.3.0