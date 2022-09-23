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What’s New for Developers: September 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

September 23, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

September was an exciting month for the Akamai developer community. We saw great participation in our voxel art contest, we updated the EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV demo site, and more.

September was another exciting month for the Akamai developer community. We saw great participation in our voxel art contest, we updated the EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV demo site, and developers tested the beta version of the Test Center CLI. Read on for details and more highlights.

What we’re highlighting in this issue:

Developer releases: tools and resources

Updates to Terraform Provider v2.3.0

The new version of Akamai Terraform Provider (v2.3.0) contains enhancements and bug fixes. You can now configure notifications to be sent via email and get data from two new sources. 

➡️ See all the updates: https://registry.terraform.io/providers/akamai/akamai/latest/docs

➡️ Download Terraform Provider: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v2.3.0

Redesigned EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV demo site

The updated EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV demo site enables developers to build web applications closer to end users. It is newly designed to give users a seamless experience. Now, you can use the demo site to learn how to implement Edge Compute into a site or web application. You’ll find common use cases, code snippets, and live examples to help you explore how you can use EdgeWorkers on your site or app.

➡️ Try it: https://www.edgecompute.live/

Test Center CLI (beta)

Test Center CLI is now in beta! You can use Test Center to verify configuration changes on your web property. And you can easily implement this CLI into your testing protocol to increase your confidence in the safety and accuracy of your configuration changes.

➡️ Test it: https://github.com/akamai/cli-test-center

Meet Talia, the new Linode Developer Advocate

We’re excited to announce that Talia Nassi, our new Linode Developer Advocate, has joined the Developer Advocacy team!

Meet Talia, the new Linode Developer Advocate

Learn more about Talia:

I started out my career in test engineering. One day, I gave a tech talk internally to my team about a project I was working on, and someone suggested that I submit that talk to a testing conference. After speaking at that first testing conference, I was approached by several conference organizers globally to present at their events. My passion for developer advocacy started with a foundation in engineering that led to teaching other developers about something useful. What excites me most about working with Akamai and Linode is that I’m starting with the team at the beginning of the acquisition, so the opportunity for impact is enormous. I’ll have the ability to create content and better the developer experience from the start of the integration. Fun fact — I’m a triplet!”

Keep an eye on our blog site for new content from Talia focusing on Linode and Akamai. 

➡️ Follow Talia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/talia_nassi

Latest articles and videos

Build on Akamai with Linode

Solution Engineer Jonathan Carvalho provides an overview of how to use Akamai with Linode cloud computing services to deploy a website.

➡️ Read the article and watch the videos: https://www.jonathangoc.com/articles/build-on-akamai-linode/

How to manage Akamai resources using the CDK for Terraform (TypeScript)

Developer Champion Deepak Jha walks through how to manage Akamai resources using the Cloud Development Kit for Terraform.

➡️ Read the article: https://deepakjd2004.medium.com/how-to-manage-akamai-resources-using-cdk-for-terraform-typescript-9d8d647a88f8

Recent Developer’s Edge videos

In one of our most recent Developer’s Edge episodes, SJ Morris from HubSpot talks to Chuck Freedman about how she’s successfully enabled developers to connect with one another and how she measures the health and value of community.

Creating Places of Belonging - Akamai Developer

➡️ Watch more of season 3: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5zj0NLrd8-dDO1pHqoDPFB

New Web Dev Office Hours

Senior Developer Advocate Austin Gil has shared more useful tips for web developers in his weekly Web Dev Office Hours series. Learn how to use HTML on your website to allow users to share visual content from their camera.

HTML Attribute Capture - Web Dev Office Hours

➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B

New series: build a pet database

Austin has also started a new video series to show how to create a database with Remix, Prisma, and Postgres. Learn more about databases and try out his example in the video.

Build A Pet Management System With Remix, Prisma, and Postgres | Real World Database Application

➡️ Watch more of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTnRtjQN5ieYu9SdwLvzKYFVtfqySY7FT

Community highlights

Ludum Dare 51

Ludum Dare is celebrating 20 years of game jams! We kicked off August with a voxel art contest to celebrate our love for gaming and saw some amazing entries.  

Now, we’re excited that Ludum Dare 51 is right around the corner! Akamai is proud to sponsor Ludum Dare this year to show our appreciation for the gaming community. We help serve so many incredible games over Akamai’s network, and we’re thrilled to see the other side of gaming and actually play the games people create!

Enter Ludum Dare’s 51st game jam, coming September 30 – October 2.

And that’s a wrap!

Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can share it with our developer community!

Contact us
Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

September 23, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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