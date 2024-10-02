For the uninitiated, Kubernetes can be a beast. We experience so many benefits and conveniences, but a lot is happening under the hood that we’re shielded from. To peel back some of the layers of complexity, I forked a well-known repository—Kelsey Hightower’s Kubernetes the Hard Way—to make a Linode-specific approach. My forked repo is available here.

If you haven’t encountered Kelsey’s tutorial before, it’s worth looking at. He’s one of the better-known Kubernetes evangelists in the industry and one of the earliest contributors to the project.

If you’ve never deployed a Kubernetes cluster before, then I would recommend taking the following steps first, to get a sense of the differences of doing it the hard way:

Check out the official Getting Started guides for Kubernetes.

Give the Linode Kubernetes Engine a test drive.

Okay, now if you’re ready to really dive into what makes Kubernetes work, I’ll walk you through some of the biggest lessons I learned from Kubernetes the Hard Way. It will take the things that you probably once took for granted and make sense of them in a totally new way. Hopefully, this will be enough to get you interested in giving it a try yourself!