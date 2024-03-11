We’ve actively integrated NVMe technology into our Object Storage service for stronger performance. The enhanced service is available in core compute regions that currently support Object Storage bucket creation. By leveraging the speed and agility of NVMe SSDs, we aim to further enhance data access and retrieval time, providing users with a better storage experience.
Speed and efficiency are essential for data-centric workloads. This forces a unique environment that needs to support a constant stream of data to ingest or transform to deliver a real-time experience for customers across media, SaaS, and gaming workloads. Cloud storage solutions need to take every opportunity to deliver faster. Typically, cloud storage is constrained by its hardware and architecture. Traditional spinning disks aren’t designed to, or are capable of, delivering this type of workload.
The Benefits of NVMe
- Higher Performance: NVMe SSDs generally provide significantly higher performance compared to spinning disks. They offer higher throughput, and better IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) capabilities. This translates to faster data access and retrieval, resulting in improved application performance and responsiveness.
- Lower Latency: NVMe SSDs generally have much lower latency compared to spinning disks leading to reduced wait times for applications and users. Many modern NVMe drives can reach a latency of under 20 microseconds in ideal conditions.
Primary Object Storage Use Cases
- Real-time Data Processing: Online gaming and video streaming services rely on immediate data processing. NVMe-based object storage provides quick data access and retrieval for low latency and higher throughput to ensure a more performant, responsive experience for users.
- Access “Hot Data”: NVMe-based object storage can be used specifically for storing frequently accessed data for video streaming, transcoding, editing, and rendering workloads. Placing frequently accessed data in an object storage bucket serves as a critical component of media production infrastructure. The fast data transfer speeds ensure quick processing and distribute high-quality video content to a global audience with optimal performance and responsiveness.
- Data Analytics: NVMe-powered object storage services deliver high-speed data access and rapid ingestion of behavioral data from various sources like websites or mobile apps, and actions like clicks, page views, and search queries. SaaS applications often need to analyze these behavior indicators and log data to analyze, determine, and respond to real-time insights to deliver a relevant experience.
As we continue to build on our roadmap for our cloud storage solutions, with underlying NVMe hardware, we continue to scale the object storage maximum capacity to include up to 1 PB of total storage per region, and add up to 1 billion objects per bucket. This improvement is available in fourteen of our core computing regions. You can continue to follow the storage roadmap by checking the blog for future releases.
