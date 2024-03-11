We’ve actively integrated NVMe technology into our Object Storage service for stronger performance. The enhanced service is available in core compute regions that currently support Object Storage bucket creation. By leveraging the speed and agility of NVMe SSDs, we aim to further enhance data access and retrieval time, providing users with a better storage experience.

Speed and efficiency are essential for data-centric workloads. This forces a unique environment that needs to support a constant stream of data to ingest or transform to deliver a real-time experience for customers across media, SaaS, and gaming workloads. Cloud storage solutions need to take every opportunity to deliver faster. Typically, cloud storage is constrained by its hardware and architecture. Traditional spinning disks aren’t designed to, or are capable of, delivering this type of workload.