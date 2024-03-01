Push vs. Pull-Based Architecture in GitOps

In the early stages of designing or implementing GitOps, it can be daunting to think about the various tools and practices you might need. You want to be sure you’re designing a robust and scalable workflow for managing infrastructure and application deployments. And you don’t want to bring anything in that will overcomplicate processes or make it harder for your team to release code changes.

One way to narrow your focus is to look for tools and practices that will support your deployment practices. The major consideration is whether you utilize a push-based or a pull-based approach. Both have their pros and cons, and the one you use will impact the tools and processes you include in your GitOps strategy.

Automating Workflows and Infrastructure

First, let’s review two core DevOps practices: Infrastructure as code (IaC), and automation with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).

IaC is a technique for deploying and managing infrastructure through code instead of a series of manual steps or interactive process. This approach is not limited to just infrastructure primitives or managed cloud services–it is applicable to all manageable aspects such as configuration files, software installations, network and security policies and so on. Commonly referred to as “X as Code,” this type of unified management provides a templated and documented desired state for your deployment.

CI/CD is a methodology and set of common practices allowing developers to rapidly and reliably deliver quality and securely coded applications. To embrace CI/CD is to embrace a culture where development teams can stay sharply focused on the business and end user requirements by implementing automation at the right stages of the software development lifecycle.

In software development, integration is the process of committing changes to code in a repository. Continuous Integration (CI) is the process of automatically validating the changes, by building, testing, and packaging the updated application code in a reliable and consistent way. Triggering a CI workflow on every push event provides a smoother, faster development process, since bugs, security vulnerabilities, and conflicts can be discovered before the changes are deployed to an environment.

A Continuous Delivery (CD) workflow takes over after a successful completion of the CI workflow. This is the automated and consistent process of delivering the updated application code to a selected environment.This can be a workflow that facilitates deploying the application directly onto staging or production servers, or shipping a new release to a container registry or mobile distribution platform.

These are central themes here around automating developer workflows. A GitOps approach relies on these core DevOps practices and puts them into operation. By leveraging a git repository as a single source of truth for IaC definition files, and utilizing automation pipelines, you can effectively version control the desired state of your infrastructure.

Here’s where we come back to your deployment practices: deciding whether push or pull-based is the best fit for your application and GitOps strategy.

Comparing Push vs. Pull-based Architecture

Push-based, or agentless, is the more traditional approach in which changes are pushed to the selected environment by an external CI/CD client such as Jenkins or CircleCI. This can be preferable for non-Kubernetes environments, or environments with a mixture of workload types that would make running separate agents and webhooks on each component cumbersome.