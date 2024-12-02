What’s New for Developers: November 2024

As the holiday season approaches and we bid farewell to another year, there’s no slowing down in developer content and releases. Last month, we launched the latest Akamai Terraform Provider and enhanced the Terraform CLI. We also have new details about the latest Edgegrid Golang releases, along with a comprehensive guide on in-memory data management caching tools. Plus, discover essential tips for safeguarding your non-production subdomains, explore our new documentation comparing data transfer utilities, and check out our video on optimizing your Kubernetes costs with KubeCost.
Akamai Terraform Provider 6.5.0
The Akamai Terraform Provider 6.5 release features many significant updates. Global updates include migrating Terraform to version 1.9.5 and updated SDK v2 and framework libraries. For Appsec, we’ve added exceptions blocks to the akamai_appsec_siem_settings resource, and added retry logic to the akamai_gtm_property resource to handle errors caused by prolonged creation time. IAM updates include new data sources, such as Akamai_iam_accessible_groups, which reads the groups and subgroups accessible for a given user, new resources, and more. We’ve also added a new optional parameter to the import ID of the akamai_edge_hostname resource, which allows users to specify the product ID of the imported hostname and save it in the state.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v6.5.0
Developer Releases
Akamai Terraform CLI 1.18
Version 1.18.0 of the Akamai Terraform CLI includes Appsec resource updates, updates for IAM, and PAPI bug fixes.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.18.0
Akamai Edgegrid Golang 9.0.0
We’ve updated Edgegrid Golang to the next full version, 9.0. The release includes a large amount of updates, including the consolidation of multiple sub-interfaces into a single interface for each sub-provider, updates to the naming of request body fields, and refactored parameters.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-golang/releases/tag/v9.0.0
Latest Articles, Videos, and Events
In-memory Data Management Caching Tools: A Guide to the Best Options
In a recently published guide, we compare and contrast the most popular in-memory data management caching tools, so you can choose the right tool.
➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/databases/in-memory-data-management-caching-tools-a-guide-to-the-best-options/
Pay Attention to Your Non-Production Subdomains
Security teams often focus on an organization’s main production domain. Learn why paying attention to your non-production subdomains matters, in this blog by Alex Leung.
➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/pay-attention-to-your-non-production-subdomains/
Loose Lips Can Sink Websites Too
Read how exposed version numbers in your tech stack can lead to serious vulnerabilities, and what you can do to tighten security.
➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/loose-lips-can-sink-websites-too/
Improve SEO with Prerender.io
Tim Vereecke looks at how prerendering services from Prerender.io can help you overcome SEO obstacles. Check out our latest blog to learn how to help boost your rankings.
➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/blog/devops/improve-seo-with-prerender-io/
Scrub EXIF Image Data in Your DevOps Pipeline
When you take a photo with a digital camera or smartphone, you’re capturing more than just a beautiful image. Discover the risks of EXIF metadata, the benefits of automation, and tools like ExifTool and ImageMagick to efficiently remove sensitive data.
➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/compute/scrub-exif-image-data-in-your-devops-pipeline/
In the Dark about Shadow APIs?
Shadow APIs aren’t typically a risk you would think about when developing APIs. Read Alex Leung’s blog to see real-world examples for the threats they pose.
➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/in-the-dark-about-shadow-apis/
Open Source WASM on a Hyper-Distributed Cloud: A Game Changer for Developers
Akamai Strategic Account Executive Sudesh Girdhari Sudesh Girdhari outlines how WebAssembly (WASM) on a hyper-distributed cloud is ushering in the third wave of cloud computing.
➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@servicexen/open-source-wasm-on-a-hyper-distributed-cloud-a-game-changer-for-developers-ba73346d7462
Automate code deployment on Linode using GitHub actions
In a recent Medium post, Haider Shawl explains how to automate code deployment on Linode using GitHub actions.
➡️ Learn more: https://medium.com/@haidershawl/automate-linode-deployment-using-github-actions-b07bcdd3faee
Enable GlusterFS (Marketplace) with VLAN
This article by Lim Gangyi provides the steps required to enable a GlusterFS cluster deployed using the Linode Marketplace with VLAN connectivity.
➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@gangyi89/enable-glusterfs-marketplace-with-vlan-65f798667db8
Docs: Migrating from AWS Lambda to Knative
Knative is an open source platform that extends Kubernetes to manage serverless workloads. It provides tools to deploy, run, and manage serverless applications and functions, enabling automatic scaling and efficient resource usage. This guide walks through the process of migrating an AWS Lambda function to a Knative function running on the Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE).
➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/migrating-from-aws-lambda-to-knative/
Docs: Comparing Data Transfer Utilities
Technology professionals and end users rely on a variety of utilities for moving data between locations. This guide discusses several of these data transfer protocols and utilities.
➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/comparing-data-transfer-utilities/
Control Your Kubernetes Costs with KubeCost | Track, Forecast, and Optimize K8s
Learn how to save on infrastructure costs by watching tutoriaLinux’s guide on setting up Kubecost with Linode Kubernetes Engine to measure, forecast, and help control your Kubernetes spend.
HTTP/3 and QUIC: Who, What, Where, When and, WHY?
The new HTTP/3 and QUIC protocols promise to improve performance and privacy but increase complexity. A recent Devoxx presentation with speaker Robin Marx explores their historical context, performance characteristics, tradeoffs, and deployment challenges.
Harness Docker Compose for Advanced Container Management and Resilient Microservices
Discover the benefits of Docker Compose with CodeWithHarry. Learn to efficiently manage multi-container apps and streamline your workflow.
Monitor Your Entire Infrastructure with Zabbix | Server Setup and Client Integration
Learn how to monitor your infrastructure with Zabbix. Gardiner Bryant explains how to track performance, create alerts, and troubleshoot. Watch the video and follow along with the linked guide.
How Ansible Enhances Security in IT Automation | 5 Essential Ansible Security Features
In this video, Simon from @netcoffee shares five security features of Ansible that simplify infrastructure management while enhancing the security of your development environment. Follow along as we set up and configure a secure Ansible environment using multiple Linux nodes, demonstrating best practices for IT automation.
Secure Your App with Advanced OAuth Authentication | Multiple Provider Methods
@CodeWithHarry shows how to secure your Flask app with advanced OAuth authentication, featuring multi-provider login options like GitHub and Google. This step-by-step guide covers setting up secure endpoints and integrating multiple authentication providers to enhance app security and user flexibility.
IPv6 Talk – 2024 ICANN APAC-TWNIC Engagement Forum Day 2
Watch Alex Leung’s TWNIC talk on IPv6, including business/technology drivers for IPv6, global and regional adoption, and architectural considerations when moving an FSI website to a dual-stack network.
