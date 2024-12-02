What’s New for Developers: November 2024

In-memory Data Management Caching Tools: A Guide to the Best Options

In a recently published guide, we compare and contrast the most popular in-memory data management caching tools, so you can choose the right tool.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/databases/in-memory-data-management-caching-tools-a-guide-to-the-best-options/

Pay Attention to Your Non-Production Subdomains

Security teams often focus on an organization’s main production domain. Learn why paying attention to your non-production subdomains matters, in this blog by Alex Leung.

➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/pay-attention-to-your-non-production-subdomains/

Loose Lips Can Sink Websites Too

Read how exposed version numbers in your tech stack can lead to serious vulnerabilities, and what you can do to tighten security.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/loose-lips-can-sink-websites-too/

Improve SEO with Prerender.io

Tim Vereecke looks at how prerendering services from Prerender.io can help you overcome SEO obstacles. Check out our latest blog to learn how to help boost your rankings.

➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/blog/devops/improve-seo-with-prerender-io/

Scrub EXIF Image Data in Your DevOps Pipeline

When you take a photo with a digital camera or smartphone, you’re capturing more than just a beautiful image. Discover the risks of EXIF metadata, the benefits of automation, and tools like ExifTool and ImageMagick to efficiently remove sensitive data.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/compute/scrub-exif-image-data-in-your-devops-pipeline/

In the Dark about Shadow APIs?

Shadow APIs aren’t typically a risk you would think about when developing APIs. Read Alex Leung’s blog to see real-world examples for the threats they pose.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/blog/security/in-the-dark-about-shadow-apis/

Open Source WASM on a Hyper-Distributed Cloud: A Game Changer for Developers

Akamai Strategic Account Executive Sudesh Girdhari Sudesh Girdhari outlines how WebAssembly (WASM) on a hyper-distributed cloud is ushering in the third wave of cloud computing.

➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@servicexen/open-source-wasm-on-a-hyper-distributed-cloud-a-game-changer-for-developers-ba73346d7462

Automate code deployment on Linode using GitHub actions

In a recent Medium post, Haider Shawl explains how to automate code deployment on Linode using GitHub actions.

➡️ Learn more: https://medium.com/@haidershawl/automate-linode-deployment-using-github-actions-b07bcdd3faee

Enable GlusterFS (Marketplace) with VLAN

This article by Lim Gangyi provides the steps required to enable a GlusterFS cluster deployed using the Linode Marketplace with VLAN connectivity.

➡️ Read more: https://medium.com/@gangyi89/enable-glusterfs-marketplace-with-vlan-65f798667db8

Docs: Migrating from AWS Lambda to Knative

Knative is an open source platform that extends Kubernetes to manage serverless workloads. It provides tools to deploy, run, and manage serverless applications and functions, enabling automatic scaling and efficient resource usage. This guide walks through the process of migrating an AWS Lambda function to a Knative function running on the Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE).

➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/migrating-from-aws-lambda-to-knative/

Docs: Comparing Data Transfer Utilities

Technology professionals and end users rely on a variety of utilities for moving data between locations. This guide discusses several of these data transfer protocols and utilities.

➡️ Read more: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/comparing-data-transfer-utilities/

Control Your Kubernetes Costs with KubeCost | Track, Forecast, and Optimize K8s

Learn how to save on infrastructure costs by watching tutoriaLinux’s guide on setting up Kubecost with Linode Kubernetes Engine to measure, forecast, and help control your Kubernetes spend.