CVE-2026-48282: Mitigating a Critical Vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion

At the center of the issue is a path traversal vulnerability within the Adobe ColdFusion RDS FILEIO handler. The flaw allows an attacker to manipulate file paths, potentially leading to unauthorized file system access. Because the endpoint is exposed via a web interface and does not require user interaction, it is highly accessible to malicious actors.

The vulnerability is exploitable when targeting the /CFIDE/main/ide.cfm?ACTION=FILEIO endpoint. By sending a crafted application/octet-stream body, an attacker can supply suspicious file paths, traversal sequences, or file-write operations that the handler mishandles, resulting in arbitrary file access or RCE.