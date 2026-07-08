CVE-2026-48282: Mitigating a Critical Vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion

Key takeaways
Details have emerged regarding a critical vulnerability that’s impacting Adobe ColdFusion. The vulnerability, officially tracked as CVE-2026-48282, represents a significant risk to web infrastructure.
The issue stems from a path traversal vulnerability in the ColdFusion RDS FILEIO handler exposed through a web endpoint. This vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to read or write files on the server and potentially achieve remote code execution (RCE).
Although Adobe has addressed this issue with patches, many production environments remain at risk.
We have proactively deployed an Adaptive Security Engine Rapid Rule to protect our customers from this threat.
Vulnerability details
At the center of the issue is a path traversal vulnerability within the Adobe ColdFusion RDS FILEIO handler. The flaw allows an attacker to manipulate file paths, potentially leading to unauthorized file system access. Because the endpoint is exposed via a web interface and does not require user interaction, it is highly accessible to malicious actors.
The vulnerability is exploitable when targeting the /CFIDE/main/ide.cfm?ACTION=FILEIO endpoint. By sending a crafted application/octet-stream body, an attacker can supply suspicious file paths, traversal sequences, or file-write operations that the handler mishandles, resulting in arbitrary file access or RCE.
How the Adobe ColdFusion attack works
The attack leverages the RDS FILEIO handler's failure to properly sanitize input. An attacker sends a specially crafted HTTP request to the vulnerable endpoint:
File read/write: By injecting traversal sequences (e.g., ../), an attacker can access sensitive files outside the intended directory or overwrite existing configuration files.
RCE: By writing malicious files (such as .cfm files) into web-accessible directories, an attacker can execute arbitrary code on the server, gaining full control over the environment.
Because the vulnerability allows for direct file manipulation without requiring authentication, it represents a critical threat to any exposed ColdFusion instance.
The vulnerability is present in the following core versions of Adobe ColdFusion:
Adobe ColdFusion 2025.9 and earlier
Adobe ColdFusion 2023.20 and earlier
Users should immediately apply the security updates provided by Adobe in APSB26-68 to remediate this vulnerability.
Mitigation with Akamai App & API Protector
We have deployed an Adaptive Security Engine Rapid Rule for Akamai App & API Protector customers to provide coverage against this threat:
3000985 — Adobe ColdFusion RDS Exploit Attempt Detected (CVE-2026-48282)
Summary
A new rule within Akamai App & API Protector has been deployed to protect our customers from the latest Adobe ColdFusion threat.
Although web application firewall (WAF) rules can identify and block known exploit patterns, the most effective defense is to promptly apply the patches provided by the vendor. Given the severity of this issue, updates should be applied as soon as possible.
The Akamai Security Intelligence Group will continue to monitor, report on, and create mitigations for threats such as these for both our customers and the security community at large. To keep up with more breaking news from the Akamai Security Intelligence Group, check out our research home page and follow us on social media.
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