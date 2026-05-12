One Is a Fluke, 3 Is a Pattern: MCP Back-End Vulnerabilities

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers entered our lives recently but drastically improved the capabilities of AI models. (For an examination of the inner works of MCP, read our previous blog post.)

If you've been paying attention, you know the security issues involved with giving AI models access to external applications. MCP servers sit at the center of that approach, and researchers quickly found ways to exploit those servers: tool description poisoning, cross-server context injection, and supply chain attacks on platforms that host them.

This blog post addresses a different aspect of MCP security: The flexibility the protocol gives developers when implementing back-end communication. The protocol deliberately leaves back-end implementation decisions to the developers; for example, decisions about how clients authenticate, how credentials are stored and used, and what privileges the server holds when talking to its back end are all decided during development time, not by the protocol specification.

This flexibility leads to a very different implementation for each security feature on each server. And when a server is sitting between an AI agent and a production database or cloud service, those implementation choices can have serious consequences for organizations.