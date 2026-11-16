At 3:54 PM ET on Friday, November 13, 2026, every airline departure in the United States stopped. About 11,000 flights were still scheduled to leave after 4 PM ET, carrying about 1.5 million passengers, according to Cirium data reported by CNBC.

The sky had stopped. The internet had to keep going.

Flight status checks and rebookings hit airline sites and apps within minutes. In the first hour, our edge traffic to major airlines was increased by 1.4 times as the same hour on the day before. By 8 PM ET, it was 1.8 times. On Saturday, it was still about 1.5 times higher than a normal Saturday.

The internet did not cause the ground stop; air traffic control runs on its own dedicated network. But once that network failed, airline apps and websites became the main line among travelers and their airlines.