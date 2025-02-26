Zero Trust Network Access Without the Performance Penalty

We've all been there: It’s the morning of an important meeting, and you’re doing a final check of the numbers you'll be presenting. You open your laptop, click on the business application, and head to the kitchen for that much-needed first coffee. When you return, the application is still loading — strange.

After waiting a bit longer, you reboot and try again. The application opens this time, but it's sluggish and the virtual private network (VPN) authentication is unresponsive. Frustrated, you call the IT help desk. The issue takes several hours to get resolved, leaving your stress levels high and your morning suddenly unproductive.



We expect applications to start quickly and respond instantly. Slow load times and unresponsive interfaces not only lead to user frustration, but can also create a ripple effect that disrupts workflows and impacts productivity — especially when time is wasted on troubleshooting or waiting for the application to catch up.