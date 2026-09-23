The CMMC Phase II Suspension: What It Means for Your Compliance and Zero Trust Strategy

To help your team stay on track, ensure that you satisfy the immediate Phase I self-assessment and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

The table lists good ways to tie five major compliance milestones to approaches and solutions that deliver on core Zero Trust requirements.

Milestone Target action Supporting approach/solutions 1. Enforce identity and access perimeters Restrict access exclusively to verified, authorized users

Establish granular identity verification protocols across environments containing federal contract information (FCI) or CUI Access control and Zero Trust: Follow the principle of “least privilege” to ensure identity-based, per-request access via ZTNA within the enterprise but also at the tactical edge (mapping to the identification, authentication, and access control families of NIST SP 800-171). This should also include DNS security to block known malicious domains (e.g., botnets, phishing links, and malware-injection sites).

The National Security Agency provides Akamai GovShield for Protective DNS at no cost to small and medium-sized Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors to help meet these security standards. 2. Ensure enclave and transmission security Build secure enclaves to isolate CUI from standard commercial enterprise traffic

Implement strong cryptographic controls for data moving across or outside your perimeter Network segmentation and data protection: Prevent lateral movement within your network through microsegmentation and protect CUI during transmission.



3. Automate oversight and tracking

Move away from manual logging

Establish continuous monitoring over network architectures, automate framework compliance mapping, and track unauthorized configuration drift Audit and accountability: Use DNS Posture Management to automate alignment to security frameworks and monitor system configuration. 4. Perform NIST SP 800-171 self-assessment Evaluate your system against the 110 controls of NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2

Score your compliance honestly, identify technical gaps, and generate your Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) Phase I self-attestation baseline: Satisfy the mandatory core hygiene checking required by the DoW during Phase II suspension. For additional guidance, refer to the NIST risk management framework. 5. Upload scores to SPRS Ensure that your self-assessment scores and corporate compliance status are officially uploaded and updated in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) Stay up to date: Maintain your active standing for any pending RFI and future DoW contracts.

Use this table to help ensure that your solutions meet Zero Trust requirements