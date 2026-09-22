Beyond Identity: Governing the Agentic Enterprise

As we’ve explored in many of our State of the Internet (SOTI) publications this year, today’s AI is not limited to answering prompts. Increasingly, AI agents are used to retrieve data, call APIs, modify workflows, and act autonomously on behalf of human counterparts.

With this definitive pivot into the agentic era, a new security problem has arisen: It’s no longer enough to verify who, or what, has access. Organizations must also govern what autonomous systems are allowed to do once they are inside.

This shift has fundamentally changed the implications for CISOs, requiring a move from traditional identity management toward real-time behavioral governance. Security leaders must now account for which agents can access enterprise systems as well as the actions that those agents are permitted to take across APIs and workflows.