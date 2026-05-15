Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating faster than security can follow — and behind every AI interaction lies an expanding API estate most organizations have only partially mapped. This Strategic Guide reveals the massive scale of the API visibility challenge and provides a step-by-step layered security framework to protect every interaction, from prompt to response.

Understand the shadow API and MCP risks accumulating inside your own infrastructure

Learn why vibe coding is flooding production with unsecured APIs

Recognize AI reconnaissance before it maps your environment and executes

Learn about steps to implement continuous discovery of AI-linked APIs, gateway enforcement, and AI guardrails