Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating faster than security can follow — and behind every AI interaction lies an expanding API estate most organizations have only partially mapped. This Strategic Guide reveals the massive scale of the API visibility challenge and provides a step-by-step layered security framework to protect every interaction, from prompt to response.
- Understand the shadow API and MCP risks accumulating inside your own infrastructure
- Learn why vibe coding is flooding production with unsecured APIs
- Recognize AI reconnaissance before it maps your environment and executes
- Learn about steps to implement continuous discovery of AI-linked APIs, gateway enforcement, and AI guardrails