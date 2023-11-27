Bolstering Uptime for Panasonic Europe Online

Like all companies providing world-class products, Panasonic’s business units in Europe rely on their infrastructure to enable nonstop business. That’s where Panasonic Information Systems Company Europe (PISCEU) comes into play. As a dedicated IT service provider, PISCEU manages IT network and infrastructure services — including over 200 websites and applications — for these business divisions. The 200+ web properties represent the online presence of Panasonic in Europe across the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Germany, enabling consumers, businesses, and partners to interact and transact with the company.

Ensuring uninterrupted availability is crucial to PISCEU’s mission. In addition to disrupting business operations, website and application downtime can introduce regulatory compliance challenges when data loss is involved. Considering that the EU maintains some of the strongest data protection rules in the world, PISCEU takes this issue very seriously.

As Stefan Schulze, Principal IT Consultant, Network & Cloud Security for PISCEU, explains, “Since we are responsible for the availability of all European web presences of Panasonic, we must take every precaution against internet threats. This became more challenging as we saw a growing volume of unauthorized vulnerability scanning, unauthorized crawling orchestrated by AI, and high-volume, short-burst DDoS attacks.”