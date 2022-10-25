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Akamai Announces Next Generation DDoS Defense Platform

Upgrade Boosts Akamai’s Dedicated Mitigation Capacity by 100% and Enhances Attack Fighting Capabilities for Increasingly Sophisticated DDoS Threats

October 25, 2022 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced a significant evolution of its DDoS protection platform (Prolexic) with a global rollout of new, fully software-defined scrubbing centers, which will extend its dedicated defense capacity* to 20 Tbps and accelerate future product innovations. In the wake of increasingly sophisticated and record-setting DDoS attacks worldwide, the move further enables Akamai Prolexic to defend customers from the largest, multi-terabit attacks and provide better performance and reliability for online businesses of any size, anywhere on the planet.

New and additional globally distributed scrubbing centers analyze incoming traffic, identify threats and remove malicious activities to prevent downtime for end users or networks. The centers are fully software-defined and facilitate rapid deployments for capacity extension, better regional coverage and improved redundancy.

The initial rollout commences in Q3 2022 and continues in 2023 with additional centers being deployed in all major regions, including North America (US-East/West, Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Switzerland), Asia (India, Japan, Hong Kong), and the Middle East.

DDoS threats are evolving rapidly, subjecting businesses without the proper defenses to considerable risk. Since 2020, organizations have experienced a deluge of DDoS extortion, high-profile, multi-terabit attacks, hacktivism, and an explosion of novel threats. 

Security teams are also under immense pressure to defend against a booming arsenal of increasingly sophisticated attacks. In 2010, the top five DDoS attack vectors represented 90% of all attacks, whereas today’s top five accounted for a mere 55%.

2010 Vector Segmentation chart
2022 Vector Segmentation chart

“DDoS attacks are innovating at an unprecedented rate, but our customers can rest assured that Akamai’s DDoS defense evolves even faster and will always be many steps ahead of the latest threats,” said Akamai’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Security, Sean Lyons. “This platform advancement drastically accelerates our time to market and will enable us to deliver new cybersecurity innovations with greater frequency. In addition, our extension of defense capacity, regional presence and next generation scrubbing centers further strengthens our ability to mitigate all types and volumes of attacks. And by bringing DDoS protection even closer to our customers, they know they can rely on Akamai to deliver unmatched security without impacting latency and end user experience.”

Akamai Prolexic stops attacks with a cloud-based DDoS scrubbing platform to protect applications wherever they are deployed, whether in a data center, the public cloud, or a colocation facility. It provides comprehensive protection against the broadest range of DDoS attack types and defends against high-bandwidth sustained attacks, as well as today’s complex multi-vector attacks that jump from application to application. Prolexic includes proactive mitigation controls tailored to network traffic to stop attacks instantly, backed by active mitigation performed by Akamai’s 24/7 global SOCC, and provides customers a unique 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA). 

*Dedicated defense capacity represents the resources available for consuming and stopping attacks, and is a better indicator of DDoS mitigation capabilities than total network capacity, which also accounts for traffic delivery and utilization.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while delivering comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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