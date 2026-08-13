Security Advisories

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The latest version of Guardicore Platform Agent (GPA) addresses several security vulnerabilities. All customers are advised to upgrade to version 7.4 or later.
In March 2025, Akamai received a bug bounty report identifying an HTTP Request Smuggling vulnerability that was quickly resolved for all customers.
Learn how Akamai InfoSec mitigated CVE-2025-54142 — an HTTP request smuggling vulnerability arising from OPTIONS requests with a body.
Get technical details about a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-53841) in Akamai's Guardicore Platform Agent for Windows and clear guidance on mitigation.
Read how Akamai eliminated a potential HTTP request smuggling vector due to a bug in the processing of custom hop-by-hop HTTP headers.
Read the technical details of a security vulnerability (CVE-2026-34354) in Akamai Guardicore Platform Agent for Windows — and get clear guidance on mitigation.