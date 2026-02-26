Arc XP is an operating system built for media. We were born out of the Washington Post imperative to go from print to digital 10 years ago. We then enjoyed bringing on thousands of sites on our platform around the globe. Arc XP is a SaaS platform, and as all SaaS platforms, we need to extend to our customers' needs.



So while there's one version of Arc XP in the world, each customer extends it to their specific needs in the market. And we introduced recently a new form of extensibility that we call the Integration Framework at Edge. When Arc XP was started, the team made a bet on a cloud native tech stack. What that means is we have a lot of microservices and partners, and frameworks that are used to compose Arc XP today.



As CTO, I need to make sure I'm looking at alternatives for any of our big bets, and that was inclusive of our new Edge Integration Framework. At the heart of our product roadmap is bringing AI together with customer insights for hyper-personalization. The only way to do that is to bring that technology as close to the customer as possible, and that's why we leveraged Akamai's cloud compute platform to do those workloads at edge.



When my team did the analysis of different providers out there, the choice was clear, not only because Akamai was our current provider for delivering at scale, but the innovation they were providing, the openness they provided, helped to build that framework, really accelerated the journey. They helped design an architecture which we knew would be robust and scalable to meet the high-volume needs of our customers. If we had chosen some of the alternatives, I know we wouldn't have gotten to where we are today.



As my team approached building the new Edge Integration Framework, I wanted them to move fast and had a demanding roadmap. So it's important that they could use Akamai and we could partner effectively to hit the pace of delivery that our customers demanded.



We found that we were able to move quickly because we had so much experience with Akamai's APIs, and the knowledge that we were able to take from past implementations really accelerated the work to bring this framework quickly and actually deliver it faster than the roadmap called for.